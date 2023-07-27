Beta Film Sells Multiple Drama Series, Including ‘The Wall,’ ‘Rocco Schiavone,’ ‘House of Promises,’ to Walter Presents in U.S., U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Film has sold more than 100 hours of drama series to PBS Distribution-backed Walter Presents for the U.S., and Channel 4-backed Walter Presents for the U.K.

Five seasons of Italy’s gritty crime series “Rocco Schiavone” as well as Canadian mystery dramas “The Wall – The Chateau Murder” and “The Wall – The Orchard” will be available in both territories.

Included in the package of series for the U.S. only is the historical period drama “House of Promises.”

Among the titles bound for the U.K. only are the Spanish thriller “You Shall Not Lie,” and the Croatian-Ukrainian co-production “The Silence.”

Set in a remote Alpine region, crime series “Rocco Schiavone,” based on the bestselling novels by Antonio Manzini, follows the titular irascible deputy police chief. The series is produced by RAI Fiction and Cross Productions in association with Beta Film.

“The Wall – The Orchard” follows investigator Céline as she returns to her childhood home, where she must confront demons from the past as she grapples with the haunting murder of her cousin 30 years ago.

Continuing the intrigue, “The Wall – The Chateau Murder” offers a mysterious murder case set against the imposing backdrop of Hotel Château Frontenac, where Alfred Hitchcock filmed his noir classic “I Confess.” Both series are produced by Pixcom.

Period drama “House of Promises” is based on the history of the Jonass department store, which has now become Soho House Berlin. This series is produced by X-Filme Creative Pool, the producers of “Babylon Berlin.”

“You Shall Not Lie,” the thriller series starring Irene Arcos (“The Pier,” “Vis a Vis”) and Amaia Salamanca (“Velvet,” “Grand Hotel”), has been sold to more than 50 territories worldwide. Produced by Movistar Plus, the series recently scored a runner-up position on RAIPLAY in Italy.

Based on the critically acclaimed books that uncovered human and weapons trafficking throughout Eastern Europe, “The Silence” sheds light on a true story long kept secret. The drama is produced by Drugi Plan and HRT in co-production with Beta Film, Star Media, OLL.TV and ZDF/ARTE.