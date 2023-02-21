Berlinale Series Selection ‘The Fall’ Producers Firefly Prep Serbia’s First Superhero Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Firefly Productions is prepping a new high-end drama that the Belgrade-based outfit is billing as Serbia’s first ever superhero series.

“Generation Tesla” is based on the famed Serbian American inventor Nikola Tesla, best known for his pioneering work on electricity. In the series Tesla creates an electric frequency at the time of his death that opens a portal to a new dimension, where many of his unfinished projects and ideas are hidden.

As the keeper of a vast trove of secrets and knowledge, Tesla must confront the greatest enemy ever known to man, who is looking to steal the secret of this mysterious frequency to rule the world. To fight him, Tesla assembles a team of superheroes, whom he contacts through a video game-obsessed teenager, in order to save the planet.

The show is based on a cult ‘90s comic book series by Milan Konjevic and Milan Todorovic, who will direct the eight-part drama series. The duo has previously directed episodes of Syfy’s space-adventure series “The Ark,” screening this week at the Berlinale Series Market Selects TV strand, and the CW’s fantasy-adventure series “The Outpost,” both from “Independence Day” and “Stargate” scribe Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment.

Production on “Generation Tesla” is scheduled to begin in late 2024.

Firefly is also at the Berlinale Series Market Selects with “The Fall” (pictured), which follows a popular actor who’s fingered as the culprit in a double homicide and ends up in a notorious prison. It marks the second year running that the Serbian powerhouse has been selected for the prestigious Berlinale market strand, after last year’s supernatural drama “Black Wedding.” Both shows are produced with Telekom Serbia and broadcast on its popular Superstar TV channel.

The company is currently prepping season 2 of “Black Wedding,” as well as an adaptation of Dejan Stojiljkovic’s Serbian bestseller “Constantine’s Crossing,” a supernatural World War II story about the Nazis’ hunt for powerful relics that once belonged to the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great, and “The V Effect,” an eight-episode drama series inspired by the real-life case of an actor who commits suicide on stage during a live theater production.

Construction is also winding down on Firefly’s long-awaited studio complex, which is expected to be operational by July. The complex will include three state-of-the-art sound stages boasting more than 50,000 square feet of available real estate, a water tank, 10 acres of backlot, production offices, workshops, a restaurant and horse stables – all just 25 minutes from central Belgrade.