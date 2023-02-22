Argentina’s Mil Monos Teams with Pablo Agüero, Nicolás Britos for Dystopian Thriller ‘Decibel’ 

Buenos Aires-based production outfit Mil Monos is teaming with writer-director Pablo Agüero (“Primera nieve,” “Akelarre”) and writer-creator Nicolás Britos (“Limbo,” “Pibas en orsai”) to develop dystopian coming-of-age thriller series project “Decibel.”

Produced by Mil Monos’ Maximiliano Monzón, “Decibel” is currently at pilot script stage, and a shoot start is planned by January 2024, tentatively in Argentina.

Written by Britos, the eight-episode, half-hour thriller follows five deaf teenagers born in a mountainous region. When The Hum, a sound that transforms every person who can hear it into a frenzied killer, is unleashed, their deafness makes them immune.

The five teens must choose between stopping the apocalypse to save the planet or letting the world perish in order to start over from scratch.

“Decibel” is one of the ten projects selected for the 9th edition of Co-Pro Series pitches at the Berlinale Series Market, running Feb. 20-22.

“We are eager to find series-experienced partners in Europe, mainly in France, Spain and Germany, to bring in cast or crew members, part of the post-production and possibly some of the shoot,” Monzón said.

The series director Pablo Agüero, an Argentine-French filmmaker, broke through to international recognition with “Primera nieve,” winning the Jury Prize for Best Short Film at Cannes in 2006. His fifth and latest feature “Akelarre” screened at several A-festivals, earning him 25 international awards, including five Goyas in 2021.

Film and TV creator Nicolás Britos is currently developing two feature films – “Juana” and “Sangría” – with Federation, both co-written by Agüero, and, for Amazon, “Belén” with Agustina San Martín. His TV drama credits take in Spanish public broadcaster RTVE web series “Limbo” and regional broadcaster Televisión Canaria’s “Pibas en orsai.”

Created in 2018, Mil Monos has produced docu “Old Devil,” directed by Monzón, which played in competition at the International Documentary Film Festival Buenos Aires, and Ayar Blasco’s sci-fi drama “The Laziness,” screening in International Competition at Buenos Aires’ BAFICI festival in 2021.