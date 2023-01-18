BBC’s Storyville Docs Strand Taps Emma Hindley as Lead Commissioning Editor

BBC’s documentary showcase strand Storyville has appointed Emma Hindley as lead commissioning editor, the broadcaster confirmed today.

Hindley, who has been acting in the role since September, will report to director of unscripted Kate Phillips. She replaces Philippa Kowarsky, who stepped down in August.

Hindley moves over from independent production company Brook Lapping, where she has spent five years as creative director. Her career, which spans 25 years, also includes film editing, directing and executive producing. She has worked on productions ranging from history to arts to drama documentaries and her work, which includes “Suffragettes,” “David Harewood: Psychosis and Me” and “Tom Daly: Illegal To Be Me,” has been nominated – and won – BAFTAs as well as RTS and Grierson awards.

“I have always been a huge Storyville fan and the four months I have spent as interim lead commissioning editor have made me even more excited and passionate about its importance and potential, so I’m really delighted to be joining the team on a permanent basis,” Hindley says.

“Storyville has always worked with the best filmmakers on the most interesting international stories and continues to offer a unique, rich and varied viewing experience to BBC viewers. Storyville has an incredible legacy to continue at a time when maintaining the BBC’s role in the U.K.’s cultural landscape is more crucial than ever and I am excited to be engaging with the most diverse range of producers and directors possible.”

“We have a lot to look forward to and I’m honoured to support emerging and existing global talent through the Storyville lens.”

Phillips added: “Emma has a proven track record of delivering award-winning, high impact films both domestically and internationally and I’m delighted that she has accepted this role. She is highly regarded in the industry as a champion of diversity and as an experienced and valued mentor who brings a combination of craft, humanity, quality and expertise to everything she does. I’m really looking forward to working with her and know that under her leadership Storyville has a bright future ahead.”