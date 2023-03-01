‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner Russell T Davies Boards BBC Viagra Drama ‘Men Up’ As Exec Producer

“Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T Davies is set to exec produce a new BBC drama about the first trials for Viagra.

Produced by Quay Street Productions and Boom, “Men Up” tells the story about a trial for the sex drug that took place in Wales in 1994.

“Industry” scribe Matthew Barry is writing the feature-length drama, which is a co-commission with BBC Wales.

Starring in the show are Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”), Aneurin Barnard (“Dunkirk”), Alexandra Roach (“Killing Eve”), Phaldut Sharma (“Sherwood”), Paul Rhys (“A Discovery of Witches”), Steffan Rhodri (“House of the Dragon”), Mark Lewis Jones (“Gangs of London”), Joanna Page (“Gavin & Stacey”), Alexandria Riley (“The Pembrokeshire Murders”), Nathan Sussex (“It’s A Sin”), Lisa Palfrey (“Sex Education”), Dyfan Dwyfor (“A Very English Scandal”) and Katy Wix (“Ghosts”).

Rheon plays Meurig Jenkins who, along with Colin White (Rhodri), Tommy Cadogan (Rhys), Peetham ‘Pete’ Shah (Sharma) and Eddie O’Connor (Jones), is suffering from impotency. So when the group are offered a chance to take part in a clinical trial for a new pill that could potentially put the fizz back in their sex lives, they jump at the chance – but will it work? And, more importantly, how do they tell their loved ones?

Ashley Way (“White Lines”) directs the 90-minute drama while Karen Lewis produces. The executive producers are Nicola Shindler and Davina Earl for Quay Street Productions, Rachel Evans for Boom, Matthew Barry, Russell T Davies and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

Cineflix is exclusively distributing the show internationally.

“‘Men Up’ is one of those truly remarkable true stories that is a joy to be able to bring to the screen,” said Earl. “This is the type of story that we love at Quay Street – one of heart, soul, complex characters, with humour and drama at the centre. With Matthew Barry’s fantastic script coupled with our stellar cast, audiences are in for a treat.”

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt added: “‘Men Up’ is a little-known chapter of our history, beautifully told across 90 minutes of poignant, funny, and life-affirming television. It’s no surprise that Matthew’s charming and intelligent script has attracted such a strong ensemble of acting talent, and I cannot wait to see them bring his words to life.”

“Men Up” has received support via Creative Wales. Quay Street Productions and Boom are both part of ITV Studios.