BBC Studios Invests in ‘Love Island’ and ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ Executive’s New Company, Mettlemouse Entertainment

BBC Studios has taken a minority stake in Sarah Tyekiff’s unscripted production outfit Mettlemouse Entertainment.

The production and distribution powerhouse, which announces its annual earnings on Tuesday, has taken a 25% stake in the company, which was set up by the former Lime Pictures unscripted boss.

Tyekiff’s credits include “The Only Way Is Essex,” “Geordie Shore” and “Celebs Go Dating.” She also developed and produced a number of new formats including “Dance Monsters” (Netflix), “Stand Up and Deliver” (Channel 4) and “Who Do You Believe” (ABC).

Prior to Lime Pictures, Tyekiff was an executive producer at ITV, working across brands including “Hell’s Kitchen” and the re-launch of “Saturday Night Take Away.” She was also a lead exec on “Love Island,” helping to launch the first three seasons of the popular reality show.

Joining Tyekiff at Mettlemouse is Shaun Parry, who was previously chief creative officer at Youngest Media following stints at Electric Ray and Endemol Shine. Parry, whose credits include “Moneybags” and “Million Pound Menu,” will serve as creative director at Mettlemouse.

Emma Hardie, commercial director of international production and formats at BBC Studios, said: “Sarah has been behind some of the U.K.’s most successful entertainment and primetime reality formats. She is building a formidable team around her and we are delighted to be partnering with Mettlemouse Entertainment to bring their exciting, creative ideas to U.K. and global audiences.”

Matt Forde, managing director of international production and formats at BBC Studios, added: “We look forward to partnering with Sarah who has proven success in the U.S. as well as the U.K. and we could not be happier to be working with Shaun again. Their creative direction and ambition strongly aligns with BBC Studios in creating the next generation of unscripted formats.”

Tyekiff added: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with BBC Studios. With their track record of managing international hits, they’re the perfect fit to supercharge our new adventure both here in the U.K. and globally.”

Under the terms of the agreement, BBC Studios will have a first look on global distribution and format rights.

BBC Studios recently acquired Voltage TV, and also has stakes in Expectation Entertainment and Mothership TV. The business invested in five independent production companies in 2022 and now has 14 production labels and invested indies.