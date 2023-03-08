BBC Studios Backs New Unscripted Label Rebel Rebel Pictures

BBC Studios has backed a new production label, Rebel Rebel Pictures, launched by Simon Shalgosky and Daniel Brookes.

Rebel Rebel will focus on unscripted primetime and factual entertainment, aimed at both U.K. and international audiences.

Shalgosky and Brookes have both spent decades in television, working across development and production with credits including “Love Island,” “X factor” and “Britain’s Got Talent.” Brookes has previously worked in senior development roles at ITV Studios, SYCO, Expectation Entertainment and MGM Unscripted. Shalgosky was previously head of global development at Seven Studios and has experience at Lion TV, Keshet UK, ITV Studios, and Celador.

BBC Studios will handle global distribution of the company’s formats.

“Our aim for Rebel Rebel is to create some of the most imaginative shows on television with global reach,” said Shalgosky. “We are great believers in creating big formats and strive to craft shows that are so iconic, they can be recognised instantly, even with the sound turned down. We’re excited to be partnering BBC Studios who share that ambition and have the expertise to help us deliver formats that can travel the world.”

Brookes added: “We’re ecstatic to begin the Rebel Rebel Pictures story. At the core of our company lies a passion for creativity and collaboration, and we can’t wait to begin discussions with commissioners to bring our projects to life through dynamic partnerships.”

Emma Hardie, commercial director for international production and formats at BBC Studios, said: “Simon and Daniel have worked on some of the most successful shows in British TV history and their vision for Rebel Rebel is incredibly exciting. We’re proud to support their plans.”