‘Ted Lasso’ Star Nick Mohammed, ‘Cunk on Earth’ Host Diane Morgan Strike Deals With BBC Studios

“Cunk on Earth” star Diane Morgan and “Intelligence” creator Nick Mohammed have each inked independent deals with BBC Studios.

Both comedians, who act and write, have signed deals for development, co-production and distribution of new scripted material, which BBC Studios will rep and distribute internationally.

Mohammed is a double Emmy nominee who created and co-starred in “Intelligence” alongside “Friends” star David Schwimmer. He is perhaps best known for his role as Nate in “Ted Lasso” and will be seen in the upcoming feature “Maggie Moore(s)” opposite Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. Mohammed is also an associate of the Inner Magic Circle. Morgan recently had a hit with “Cunk on Earth” in which she starred as professional dim-wit Philomena Cunk. She is also known for comedy show “Mandy,” which she created, wrote and directed, and has starred in shows including “After Life” and “Motherland.”

“We are big fans of Nick’s work and are delighted to be joining forces with him to develop new and ambitious scripted ideas, in his own inimitable style, to entertain audiences around the world,” said Jonathan Blyth, commercial and partnerships director for comedy at BBC Studios. Of Morgan, Blyth said: “We are delighted to be building on our terrific relationship with Diane. She is one of the most distinctive comedic voices in the country today and we are looking forward to being part of her future success.”

Mohammed said: “Genuinely so flattered to be partnering with BBC Studios and to be given the opportunity to work with some of the U.K.’s most exciting production companies. And just in general feeling very grateful to them for having such faith in my writing. Six ideas in six minutes – I can’t wait to get started!”

Morgan said: “Last week I won a comedy award and someone on the internet made a pancake with my face on it. I thought it couldn’t get any better – but it just has! Thanks BBC Studios!”

Nick Mohammed is represented by Kitty Laing at United Agents who brokered his deal with Blyth at BBC Studios and James Kay at Sheridans.

Morgan is represented by Carly Peters and Maureen Vincent at United Agents who brokered her deal with Blyth and Kay.

The deals with Morgan and Mohammed follow in the footsteps of the BBC’s creative partnership with “Stath Lets Flats” creator Jamie Demetriou, which was inked last year.