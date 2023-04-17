BBC and NBCUniversal Co-Commission Belgian Travel Reality Competition Show ‘Destination X’

BBC and NBCUniversal have co-commissioned travel reality competition show “Destination X” from a format that originated in Belgium where it’s become a hit.

The format created by Antwerp-based production company Geronimo and distributed globally by Be-Entertainment mixes fantasy and reality within a road trip setting.

In “Destination X” 10 contestants board a Destination X Bus with blacked-out blinds. Throughout the trip reality is regularly tweaked to mislead the contestants as well as the viewers at home. At the end of each episode, the contestant who places their X on a map furthest away from the bus’s actual location has to leave the game and loses their shot at winning a cash prize.

The joint commission by the BBC and NBCU on “Destination X” follows the recent global phenomenon of Dutch reality show “The Traitors,” which was also a co-commission between the mammoth British and U.S. broadcasters.

Since its launch on Feb. 20 on Belgian commercial broadcaster VTM “Destination X” has been systematically winning in its Monday evening slot, with a whopping 42% market share. The show is also drawing eyeballs on VTM’s AVOD platform VTM Go, according to a statement.

The North American rights were secured by Toby Gorman and Ed Havard for Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, for development at NBC. On the BBC side, director of unscripted Kate Phillips and editor of unscripted Syeda Irtizaali inked the U.K. rights deal for play on BBC One and iPlayer.

“Following the must-see success of “The Traitors,” I’m delighted that once again we’re partnering with NBCUniversal on another very smart, very addictive and very innovative competition show,” said Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted, in the statement.

Commented Corie Henson, EVP, unscripted programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming: “Destination X” is a big unique format that pairs spectacular adventure travel with the ultimate guessing game.” Henson added that: “‘The Traitors” instilled confidence that big formats are back, and “Destination X” is incredibly ambitious. We’re thrilled to have the perfect traveling partners in Universal Television Alternative Studios, BBC and, of course, BE-Entertainment, for this one-of-a-kind immersive gameplay set among stunning locations.”