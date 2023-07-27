Top BBC Anchor Yalda Hakim Jumps to Sky News – Global Bulletin

NEWS

Top BBC news anchor Yalda Hakim has jumped ship to Comcast-owned Sky. She is set to join Sky News as lead world news presenter. Her start date has not yet been confirmed.

At the BBC Hakim is a chief anchor for BBC News where she also hosts “The Daily Global with Yalda Hakim.” At Sky News she will host a new prime-time show focused on international news.

“I am honored and excited to be joining Sky News as lead world news presenter,” said Hakim. “I have long admired Sky for its smart, fearless and world-class reporting. At a time when global media must work harder than ever to earn the confidence of our viewers, I look forward to giving my all as part of one of the most talented and accomplished news teams anywhere.”

David Rhodes, executive chair of Sky News Group, said: “We’re so excited to have Yalda join Sky as our lead world news presenter. Sky News has always featured an award-winning international news report, with Alex Crawford, Stuart Ramsay, Dominic Waghorn, and so many colleagues on the front lines of our coverage every day. Yalda bolsters this multiplatform presentation—her professional accomplishments and personal journey make her an ideal addition to our newsroom.”

PODCAST

“Agatha Christie and the Dandelion Poisoner,” a new podcast series hosted by “The Shrink Next Door” journalist Joe Nocera, launches Thursday on Audible. The eight-part audio series, which investigates a historic murder that inspired the Queen of Crime herself, is produced by Blanchard House.

The podcast features interviews with Poirot actor David Suchet, historians Lucy Worsley and Dr John Curran, crime writer Val McDermid, and Christie’s great grandson James Prichard. Poppy Damon produces.

BOARD MEMBER

Declan Keeney, professor and chair of screen technologies and innovation at Ulster University and director of the Ulster Screen Academy, has been appointed as a new member to the BFI’s board of covernors, chaired by Vue cinema chain head Tim Richards.

Keeney also recently co-founded Studio Ulster, in Northern Ireland, a large-scale commercial virtual production and real-time visual effects studio in partnership with Belfast Harbour Studios, Northern Ireland Screen and Ulster University. In addition, he is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts and a member of the British Council’s Arts and Creative Economy Advisory Group.

TRAILER

Netflix has unveiled a teaser for “The Hunt For Veerappan,” the upcoming unscripted series which tracks the infamous poacher who conquered the jungles of South India and became the subject of the biggest manhunt of India.

Directed by first-time documentary director Selvamani Selvaraj, the series, which premieres Aug. 4, is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, producers of International Emmy series “Delhi Crime, founders of Awedacious Originals along with Kimberley Hassett, co-producer of “Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator.”