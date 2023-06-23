BBC Acquires Australian Version of ‘The Traitors’ – Global Bulletin

AUSTRALIAN ADAPTATION

The BBC has acquired the Australian version of hit gameshow “The Traitors” for broadcast and streaming this summer.

“The Traitors Australia,” which sees contestants compete for a prize of AUS $250,000 in a luxury hotel in the Southern Highlands, is set to drop on BBC Three and iPlayer on July 9. It is hosted by Rodger Corser.

“’The Traitors’ is an addictively fiendish format and I am so pleased that viewers can get their summer fix of treachery and suspicion as we head Down Under for the Australian version of the show on BBC Three and iPlayer,” said Nasfim Haque, head of content for BBC Three.

The Australian version follows the U.K. and U.S. adaptations of the Dutch series, which have both been a hit for the broadcaster. All3Media International reps global rights to “The Traitors.”

DOCUMENTARY

Sky News is set to release the second in its three-part series “Women at War.” Hosted by war correspondent Alex Crawford, the series sees Crawford visit the women trapped in some of the world’s most hostile environments.

In the second episode, directed by director Toby Sculthorp, Crawford travels to Mexico, where more than 50,000 women have died since 2018 and 24,000 have disappeared, many at the hands of cartels. The doc will be released on July 3 on Sky Documentaries before being repeated on Sky News on July 4.

“Our ‘Women at War’ series takes viewers to some of the most dangerous and hostile places in the world, to countries and cities where women often fall victim to abuse, silencing and murder at the hands of men,” said Crawford. “In Mexico we witnessed an epidemic of violence fuelled by the drug cartels which is leaving thousands of women missing or murdered.”

The first episode in the series, which debuted last year, was set in Afghanistan. The third and final film will focus on Yazidi women in Syria and Iraq. It will come out later this year.

GOLDEN YEARS

The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival has announced that actor Brigitte Lin (aka Lin Ching Hsia) and award-winning cinematographer Chen Kun-hou will be recipients of lifetime achievement awards at the festival later this year. Lin has an enviable track record of performing in romantic classics “Cloud of Romance” and “The Wild Goose on the Wing”, crime actioner “Police Story,” martial arts hit “The Legend of the Swordsman, as well as Wong Kar-wai’s “Chungking Express” and “Ashes of Time.” This year marks the 50th anniversary of her first cinema performance. The 60th edition of the Golden Horse Film Awards, considered the most prestigious in Chinese-language cinema, will be held in Taipei on Nov. 25.