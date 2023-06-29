LaLiga Studios Expands Management Team, Announces Doc Project ‘The Power of Our Fútbol’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LaLiga Studios, created by Banijay Iberia and Spain’s LaLiga soccer league, is expanding its management team as it has created a new doc co-production, “The Power of Our Fútbol.”

Paz Pérez Sanz, Marta Ruiz and Anabel López Antolín are set to join the company as art director, director of new projects, and director of production respectively.

Sanz comes on board after four years at Real Madrid TV, having created assets for multiple TV companies including Movistar Plus+, Cuatro, Telecinco and Canal+ and worked on campaigns for Disney, AXN, Discovery Max, Turner (TNT and Boing), Comedy Central, MTV and Ondas.

With over 25 years’ in the industry, Ruiz boasts recent credits as director of “Ya Son Las Ocho” and “Secret Story: Última Hora,” and developed “Insiders” for Netflix. Prior to this, she was the director of new projects at Cuarzo Producciones (Banijay Iberia), where she developed and adapted international formats “¡Mira Quién Salta!,” “Find My Family,” and “The Village.”

López Antolín previously acted as production manager at La Nueva TV, overseeing formats such as “Madrileños por el Mundo.” Prior to that, she was director of production at Magnolia, Viento and Agua Films, Verve Media, as well as head of production at Fremantle, Big Bang Media and Secuoya, developing and launching numerous formats including “Camera Café,” “X Factor” and “Amores que Duelen,” and in addition worked at Discovery as promotions manager for Spain, France and Portugal.

Co-produced by IMA (Banijay Iberia) and LaLiga Studios, “The Power of Our Futbol” turns on LaLiga’s shift in its corporate image. “However, this is more than just a rebrand story, it is a tale of profound change, an empowerment, a bold statement of the recognition of the power of football,” LaLiga Studios said in a press statement.

LaLiga Studios MD Chalo Bonifacino Cooke will executive produce the documentary, which explores the depth of this transformation, in a global context, and the changes in fan habits.

“We are thrilled to bolster LaLiga Studios’ leadership team withPaz, Marta and Anabel, whose experience speaks for itself. I know their shared passion, knowledge and creative thinking will be the perfect combination to deliver a rich slate of sports content,” Chalo Bonifacino Cooke, managing director LaLiga Studios, said in a statement.

Led by CEO Pilar Blasco, Banijay Iberia was formed in 2020, following the merger of Banijay and Endemol Shine. In February, LaLiga Studios was born from an agreement between Banijay Iberia and the football league, with Óscar Mayo as executive director.