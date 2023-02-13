Banijay Iberia, Spain’s LaLiga Team to Launch LaLiga Studios 

Powerhouse Banijay Iberia is joining forces with Spain’s top soccer federation LaLiga to launch new sports-related content production, LaLiga Studios.

The strategic deal sees Banijay tapping into its production expertise and LaLiga, its soccer knowledge and reputation, in a drive to establish LaLiga Studios as a global benchmark in the creation of content related to sport and its universal values.

Through this partnership, LaLiga Studios will produce audiovisual content for LaLiga, clubs, sponsors, and broadcasters. It will also work with international platforms and brands in the development, production, and distribution of entertainment, documentary, fiction, and animation content.

Chalo Bonifacino Cooke has been appointed managing director and executive producer of LaLiga Studios and will oversee its international growth, which will be boosted thanks to the presence of both companies in multiple markets.

LaLiga is “a great generator of narratives around sport and its values. We are eager to use our experience in the production and creation of premium content to tell these stories, with the highest quality standards, so they become known all over the world,” said Pilar Blasco, CEO of Banijay Iberia in a statement.

Óscar Mayo, LaLiga executive director, added: “We have ambitious plans for LaLiga Studios, including working with the best brands, so it was critical for us to have the perfect partner. Banijay Iberia’s track record of bringing premium quality viewing to the region, gives LaLiga Studios the best possible start.”

Part of global giant Banijay, Banijay Iberia was formed in 2020 following the merger of Banijay and Endemol Shine. With offices in Madrid, Barcelona, La Coruña and Lisbon, Banijay Iberia hosts major entertainment brands (“Masterchef,” “Temptation Island,” “Big Brother,” “Operación Triunfo”), original programs (“Your Face Sounds Familiar,” “El Puente”) and TV dramas (“Hierro,” “Heirs to the Land,” “The Gypsy Bride,” “Bosé,” “Rapa”).

LaLiga is responsible for the organisation of soccer competitions in Spain, made up of the 20 soccer clubs of LaLiga Santander and the 22 of LaLiga SmartBank.

With headquarters in Madrid, LaLiga has 158 million followers on social networks in the world, on 17 platforms and 20 different languages. It is present in 41 countries through 11 offices and 44 delegates.