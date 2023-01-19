Banijay Benelux Acquires Belgian Producer Jonnydepony

Banijay Benelux has acquired a majority stake in the Belgian production company, jonnydepony as it seeks to expand its footprint in the scripted space.

Jonnydepony will sit alongside Banijay Belgium, which is behind the successful soap opera, “Familie.” Founded in 2015 by Philippe De Schepper, jonnydepony is an independent production label whose credits include premium series such as “Black-out,” as well as “Transport” which was selected for Series Mania, and “Arcadia,” which will soon premiere on VRT, among other channels. The company is headed by Helen Perquy and De Schepper, who are both CEO’s and producers.

The acquisition underscores Banijay’s ambition to broaden its drama portfolio and content pipeline. “Jonnydepony has built up a brilliant reputation in Belgium, but also in the Netherlands and Germany, under the leadership of Helen and Philippe,” said Peter Lubbers, CEO Banijay Benelux. “A unique duo with an extremely creative and successful signature, the label is a magnet for great talent in front of, and behind-the-camera. We welcome the team with enthusiasm and look forward to expanding the scripted offer together,” added Lubbers.

Perquy and De Schepper, said the company was now entering “a new phase.” “In the rapidly evolving media ecosystem, it is nice that a partner like Banijay, which values IP rights, is strong in global distribution and has a global creative network, joins forces with our company,” the pair continued.

Banijay Benelux already comprises several labels, including EndemolShine Nederland, SimpelZodiak, NL Film, TVBV, Scenery, EndemolShine Scripted, Southfields, Topkapi, Posh Productions and Banijay Belgium.