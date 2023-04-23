‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ Lead Winners at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

“Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and medical comedy-drama “This Is Going to Hurt” walked away with three awards each at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards on Sunday.

This year’s ceremony, which salutes behind-the-scenes talent, was hosted by former “Bake Off” judge Mel Giedroyc.

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” won for make-up and hair design (Amanda Knight, Barrie Gower and Rosalia Culora); sound in fiction (Alastair Sirkett, Doug Cooper, Martin Seeley, Paula Fairfield, Tim Hands, Adele Fletcher) and special, visual and graphic effects (Angus Bickerton, Nikeah Forde, Asa Shoul, Mike Dawson, MPC, Pixomodo).

Elsewhere, BBC’s “This is Going to Hurt” won in three categories, with prizes going to first-time winner Adam Kay for best writer in drama (Kay adapted his best-selling memoir for the TV show); Selina MacArthur, also a first-time winner, for editing in fiction; and Nina Gold and Martin Ware for scripted casting.

Winning two awards was the BBC’s “The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II” which won for sound in factual (Peter Bridges, Matthew Charles, Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne) and director for multi-camera.

BAFTA’s Emerging Talent: Fiction award went to writer Pete Jackson for “Somewhere Boy,” while Emerging Talent: Factual saw producer-director Charlie Melville win for “John & Joe Bishop: Life After Deaf.”

Other first-time BAFTA winners were: Felicity Morris, Director: Factual for Netflix documentary “The Tindler Swindler”; William Stefan Smith, Director: Fiction for Netflix drama “Top Boy”; Lisa McGee, Writer: Comedy for Channel 4’s “Derry Girls”; Jane Petrie, Costume Design for Apple TV+ drama “The Essex Serpent”; Jessica Jones, Original Music: Factual for Netflix’s “Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story”; Nicôle Lecky, Bryan Senti, Kwame ‘KZ’ Kwei-Armah JR, Original Music: Fiction for the BBC’s “Mood”; Chas Appeti, Photography & Lighting: Fiction for Prime Video’s “Jungle”; and Becky Sloan and Joe Pelling, Production Design for Channel 4’s “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared.”

Editing: Factual was won by Rupert Houseman for “Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”; Entertainment Craft Team was won by Catherine Land, David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, Richard Sillitto, David Newton and Joe Phillips for “Strictly Come Dancing”; Photography: Factual was won by Marcel Mettelsiefen and Jordan Bryon for “Children of the Taliban”; and Peter Anderson Studio won Titles and Graphic Identity for “Bad Sisters.”

The Television Craft Special Award was presented by Adrian Lester to Alison Barnett in recognition of her pioneering role as one of the first female heads of production in the U.K. television industry. Barnett is the first head of production to receive a BAFTA honorary award.

The BAFTA Television Awards will take place on May 14.