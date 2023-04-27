BAFTA Awards Fellowship to Actor, Screenwriter Meera Syal – Global Bulletin

HONOR

Actor and screenwriter Meera Syal has been honored with a BAFTA fellowship. The U.K. top film and TV org describes its fellowships as “the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, games or television.”

Syal, who is known for her work in “Goodness Gracious Me,” “The Kumars at No. 42” and, more recently, “The Devil’s Hour,” has over 140 credits to her name over four decades of work. She has also been instrumental in bringing British-Asian stories to the screen.

As part of the Fellowship, which will be presented during the BAFTA TV Awards next month, Syal will take part in a number of BAFTA programs to nurture upcoming creative talent.

“Meera Syal has made an extraordinary impact on the screen and literary arts,” said BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said. “As an actor and writer, she is an exceptional storyteller with enormous range, which means she is loved by peers and the public as much as she is critically acclaimed. At BAFTA, we very much look forward to working with Meera over the next year on her mentoring scheme. We couldn’t be more delighted to present her the BAFTA Fellowship and celebrate her next month at our BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises.”

