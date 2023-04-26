‘Bad Sisters’ Creator and Star Sharon Horgan to Receive Banff Award, Give Keynote Speech

“Bad Sisters” creator and star Sharon Horgan is set to receive the Award of Excellence at Banff World Media Festival in June.

Horgan, who is also co-founder of production company Merman (“Dreamland”) will also appear as a Summit Series keynote speaker.

The writer, actor and producer is known for projects including “Motherland,” “Dreamland” (starring Lily Allen) and “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” in which she starred opposite Nicolas Cage.

“Sharon is one of the top creators, showrunners and performers in the business, and her addition to Banff’s lineup of keynote speakers underscores the festival’s prominence on the world stage,” said Kevin Beggs, Banff board chair and Lionsgate Television’s chief creative officer. “We are privileged to be partnered with Sharon on ‘Motherland’ for the BBC and are beyond excited about its U.S. adaptation that recently received a pilot order at ABC. I’m thrilled that she will be joining us at Banff.”

“Sharon is one of the most prolific creators of our time, having produced hit after hit of critically-acclaimed content,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, the festival’s executive director. “As an actor, showrunner, writer, producer and director, she’s made a virtue of being a multi-hyphenate and continues to deliver honest, clever and wildly entertaining portrayals of women on screen. We’re honoured to welcome Sharon to the BANFF stage to discuss her career and thoughts on the ever-changing industry.”

Other speakers in the series include Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin and CBS CEO George Cheeks.

The Award of Excellence recognizes exception achievement throughout a body of work, with past honorees including Paul Feig, Eugene Levy and David E. Kelley.

Banff is set to take place Banff, Canada from June 11-14.