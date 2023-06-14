Sharon Horgan Still Writing Season 2 of ‘Bad Sisters’ Amid Writers Strike, Says ABC Passing on U.S. ‘Motherland’ Adaptation Is ‘Their Loss’

The next season of “Bad Sisters” is slowly taking shape, even amid a writers strike.

Creator Sharon Horgan confirmed that she’s currently writing Season 2 of the hit Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters,” which will continue the story of the Garvey sisters after they successfully did away with their toxic brother-in-law Jean-Paul (played by a deliciously evil Claes Bang).

“We just had to down tools on all of our U.S. projects, and yeah, I feel kind of guilty I still get to make a show in the U.K.,” said Horgan after some thought. “Because it’s really difficult for writers — not just financially but also the fact that, you know, we love to write. It’s kind of what stops us from going crazy.

“I know that the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain are really firmly in solidarity with WGA so no WGGB writers will work on any projects that are in the WGA jurisdiction, but yeah, it does feel strange to be continuing to work on something.”

Horgan, who was speaking at the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, is likely able to continue working on the U.K.-filmed show — which she writes alongside Brett Baer and Dave Finkel — because she has a local contract in place with Apple TV+ for “Bad Sisters” rather than a WGA-governed deal. Under the current rules, U.K. writers can continue working on existing projects (under the jurisdiction of non-WGA contracts) with “struck” companies such as Apple, but can’t take on new work.

Nevertheless, Horgan seemed uncomfortable in detailing the next season of the comedy drama. Her appearance at Banff came just hours after many British writers including “Succession” showrunner Jesse Armstrong and “Doctor Who” writer Russell T. Davies showed up in London’s Leicester Square for a protest in support of the WGA.

As for how she feels about ABC not moving forward with the U.S. adaptation of “Motherland,” Horgan said that it’s “their loss.”

Horgan, who co-wrote the original show, said the broadcaster is worse off for passing on the Ellie Kemper-led comedy, which is an adaptation of the BBC series starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Diane Morgan.

“I think they’re just playing it safe,” said Horgan in response to a question from Variety about the show not moving forward. “I think they’ve recommissioned, as far as I know, all of their ongoing sitcoms. And I think just because of the current climate at the moment, they just weren’t ready to take a chance on launching a new comedy, but you know, it’s such a great pilot.”

Variety understands that Lionsgate will be shopping the U.S. pilot to other buyers.

More to come.