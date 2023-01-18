Berlinale-Bound Series ‘Bad Behaviour’ Gets Trailer, Australian Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian series “Bad Behaviour,” which is set to premiere at Berlinale Series next month, has its first trailer and release date.

The series – based on the book by Rebecca Starford – will bow on Australian streamer Stan on Feb. 17 as a boxset.

“Bad Behaviour” is a four-part series that tells the story of an exclusive girls boarding school, where the options are to be bullied or to become a bully as the girls vie for power and acceptance.

The show stars Jana McKinnon (“We Children from Bahnhof Zoo”), Markella Kavenagh (“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”) and Yerin Ha (“Halo”).

McKinnon plays 25-year-old Jo Mackenzie, who has flashbacks to her brutal year at boarding school when she bumps into an old friend, Alice (Ha).

Erana James (“The Wilds”), Tuuli Narkle (“Mystery Road: Origin”), Dan Spielman (“Stateless”), Diana Glenn (“Harrow”), Mantshologane Maile (“The PM’s Daughter”) round out the cast alongside newcomers Melissa Kahraman, Daya Czepanski, Bronte Locke, Abbey Morgan, Malaynee Hayden and Jessica Lu.

Corrie Chen (“New Gold Mountain”) directs the series, which was produced by Matchbox Pictures (part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group).

“Bad Behaviour” was written by Pip Karmel (“Total Control”) and Magda Wozniak (“The Messenger”) and produced by Amanda Higgs (“The Secret Life of Us”).

Screen Australia offered major production investment in association with Stan. The series was developed and produced with support from VicScreen. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales.

Check out the trailer below: