Asacha Media Group Buys Leading Factual Producer Arrow International Media

Asacha Media Group has acquired a majority stake in leading U.K. factual producer Arrow International Media. The company’s recent hits include “See No Evil” and “American Monster” for Investigation Discovery, “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” for National Geographic and Disney+ and “Seven Days on Mars” for the BBC.

Arrow, founded in 2011 by Tom Brisley, John Smithson and Iain Pelling, delivers over 100 hours across genres that also include crime, history, nature, adventure, science and more.

Asacha launched in April 2020 with majority stakes in Italian production banners Picomedia and Stand By Me, French production company Mintee Studio. Asacha went on to acquire U.K. factual producer WAG Entertainment, leading UK drama producer Red Planet Pictures, French scripted studios Kabo Family and French producer Srab Films (“Les Miserables,” “Saint Omer”).

Asacha Media’s acquisition of Arrow was financed with a mix of equity provided by the existing shareholders and debt financing provided by Tikehau Capital. The deal, whose amount was not disclosed, will allow Asacha to ramp up its English language output and build its presence in the U.S.

Arrow said it will “pursue further growth in the U.K. and U.S., while expanding into new markets and exploring international co-production opportunities with other factual producers within the pan-European group.”

Tom Brisley and Iain Pelling will continue to lead Arrow as co-managing directors, while John Smithson will step back from the company. He will deliver his current productions and then work independently, with Arrow and Asacha having a first look deal on new projects.

“Arrow’s market- leading position in the fast-growing factual space, along with their strong leadership and ambitious plans for the future, make them an ideal fit for Asacha,” said Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams, Asacha’s co-CEOs. “Bringing them into our Group makes us a major player in English language factual across key markets including the U.S. and U.K.

“Our focus will be accelerating Arrow’s growth and extending their reach into new territories as they build on their reputation for world-class series and features that captivate global audiences,” said de Chavagnac and Williams.

Tom Brisley, Arrow’s co-managing director, described Asacha as “one of the hottest groups in the TV industry. They are dynamic and fleet of foot, with excellent relationships across Europe, a market we would love to explore further, as well as having huge international ambitions.

“With the same culture and high-quality delivery as Arrow, the access they give us into new markets makes them the perfect partner. Becoming part of an independent group allows Arrow the freedom to continue to work for anyone, anywhere and everywhere. We are thrilled to be joining forces with Asacha. They match our ambitions and our understanding of Arrow’s global potential,” said Brisley.

Iain Pelling, Arrow’s co-managing director, said “Asacha will empower (Arrow) to grow and develop clients in new territories faster than ever before.”