‘Emily in Paris’ Star Arnaud Binard Talks About the Show’s ‘Dreamy’ Depiction of the French Capital

Arnaud Binard, who plays Laurent in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” shared his thoughts on the show during the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

He praised the show’s creator for going beyond the surface and exploring deeper themes. “I think the incredible talent of Darren Star is to transcend all the things you would call clichés into something very substantial, into something very human. And at the end of the day, the show is going a little bit further,” Binard said.

The actor joined the show in its second season due to scheduling conflicts during the first season.

The series has often been praised for its dreamy portrayal of Paris, depicting the city in a vision that is both artistic and somewhat surreal. Binard acknowledges this, stating that the show presents a perspective that may not reflect reality entirely. “It’s a vision, not artificial but a dreamy way of seeing Paris. But the reality may look like your thoughts and your fantasies,” he said. This depiction of Paris captures the essence of the city, where imagination intertwines with reality, he said.

As an actor who has had the privilege of working in the city, he recognizes the richness and depth of its heritage. The museums, the architecture, and the layers of French history intertwine to create an intense experience, he said. For Binard, simply walking through Paris is a journey through time, an immersion in the city’s vibrant past and present. “Paris is a town of history, history in the making,” Binard added.

While discussing his return to Paris to shoot, Binard, who resides in the South-West of France and enjoys surfing, admitted to not being aware of the details regarding the upcoming fourth season. However, he expressed excitement about seeing how Star will develop the storylines. Originally planned to start filming in the summer, the production of Season 4 was delayed due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

“In terms of scheduling the shooting, all I know is that we need to be ready for this September. I don’t have an official date to provide,” he said.

Regarding the WGA strike, Binard emphasized the pivotal role of writers in the U.S. and U.K. entertainment industries. “I think there’s a lot of talent behind the incredible Anglo-Saxon world of entertainment and creation. And these talents are writers. It’s the very beginning of entertainment. So I totally support their desire of being recognized.

“I have a great relationship with the writers, especially the ones working with us on ‘Emily in Paris.’ I’ve been working on another show, ‘Modern Family,’ and the writers were really amazing, talented and gifted people, and they are incredible workers.

“So once in a while we have to understand that it’s good to share the success.”

Although fans may have to wait a bit longer to discover how Sylvie will navigate Laurent’s new investment in Paris, Binard has unwavering trust in Star and his team of writers to depict the journey of his character.