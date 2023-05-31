Anthony LaPaglia’s Factual Series ‘The Black Hand’ Inks eOne Deal – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION

Anthony LaPaglia‘s upcoming factual series “The Black Hand” is set to be distributed internationally by eOne.

The three-part series will explore Australia’s Italian community, looking at the difficulties they face, their politics, the threat of war and the mafia. According to the series synopsis, The Black Hand is the name for a gang of Italian criminals in Australia.

Alan Erson, LaPaglia, Michael Tear exec produce. Adam Grossetti and Kate Pappas produce. “The Black Hand” is directed by Kriv Stenders and written by Grossetti, Stenders and Anya Beyersdorf.

The series was produced by Wildbear Entertainment for ABC in Australia. The deal with eOne excludes Australia and Scandinavia.

“The Black Hand is truly the definition of premium factual,” said Kate Cundall, eOne’s VP for acquisitions. “We’re very excited about the opportunity to take to market a hugely popular genre like true crime with some amazing auspicious.”

ACQUISITION

Gravitas Ventures have acquired British sci-fi film “Coyote” for North America. The film, by Dustin Curtis Murphy, is set to be released on June 20. It stars “The Witcher’s” Therica Wilson-Read and “Absentia’s” Borislava Stratieva. According to the logline, it is “a story of forbidden love in a dystopian future where teleportation technology enables two refugees to escape genocide.”

Addy Raja and Chris Kyriacou co-produced the pic.