Vice’s Explosive Andrew Tate Documentary Sells to BBC, European Broadcasters (EXCLUSIVE)

The BBC has acquired Vice’s explosive documentary about controversial influencer and self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate.

Vice Distribution, the global distribution arm of Vice Media Group, has sold “The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate” to the British public broadcaster, where the hour-long documentary will air on youth-oriented channel BBC Three.

The film is available on BBC streaming service iPlayer from Monday and will premiere on BBC Three on Feb. 21.

Produced by Vice World News, the documentary has been years in the making and gives voice to women who were allegedly abused by the former kickboxer. The film takes viewers inside Tate’s compound in Romania, where he was recently arrested. Both Tate and his brother remain in police custody in Romania, facing allegations of rape and trafficking.

In the doc, Vice reporter Matt Shea gets an inside look at Tate’s “War Room,” and questions him on his public stances about the treatment of women, which have become a central part of his public persona and business.

The film also delves into the so-called “loverboy method” that was sold by Tate to thousands of young men as a tool for gaining influence over women, and which Romanian authorities now allege he used to recruit and manipulate vulnerable women to perform pornographic content.

The film claims to provide one of the first public platforms for survivors to tell their stories and explain their experiences with Tate and the U.K. justice system. Tate, who is American-British, was arrested in the U.K. on both suspicion of rape and suspicion of assault in 2015, but was never formally charged.

Bea Hegedus, executive managing director of Vice Distribution, said: “Vice is known for word-class journalism and incredible access. This is a documentary that delivers on both. We are delighted that the BBC has decided to join us on this important journey and show the film in the U.K. giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the real-world consequences of Tate’s digital infamy.”

Vice Distribution has also sold “The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate” to free to air broadcasters NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden), SBS (Australia) and TV2 (Denmark).