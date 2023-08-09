Andrew Tate Investigative Documentary Coming to BBC Three

An investigative documentary on Andrew Tate, the former kickboxer who rose to fame on social media before facing rape and human trafficking charges, is underway at BBC Three.

The doc, which has the working title “Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?,” promises to take viewers inside the international network of Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan.

“For the first time, audiences will see the inner circle behind Andrew Tate, exposing those helping to craft him into a global figurehead, exploring the ideologies and end goal of Tate and his circle, and revealing how his global network has left potentially hundreds of victims in its wake,” a press release reads.

Andrew and Tristan, along with two women, were arrested in Romania in December 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking and organized crime. At the time, Romanian police alleged that they had coerced victims into creating paid pornography on social media. In June, they were formally charged with rape, human trafficking and running an organized crime group with the intention to sexually exploit women. The Tate brothers have denied all charges against them, and were released from house arrest last week.

Investigative reporter Matt Shea and director Jamie Tahsin spearhead the documentary. “We have now been investigating Andrew Tate and his inner circle for four years and are almost ready to reveal what we’ve uncovered,” Shea said in a statement. “In this documentary we uncover Tate’s global network, which spans multiple continents, affects potentially hundreds of victims, and ultimately seek to discover who is really behind Andrew Tate.”

Shea and Tahsin previously collaborated on another documentary about Tate, “The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate,” a Vice special report which broadcasted on BBC Three earlier this year. It was one of the BBC’s best-performing unscripted acquisitions in the 16-34 age group over the past 18 months.

“Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?” is commissioned by Nasfim Haque, head of content at BBC Three and Joanna Carr, news controller long form commissioning. Mike Radford executive produced.