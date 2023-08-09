Andrea Riseborough, Domhnall Gleeson Lead Offbeat Channel 4 Romance ‘Alice & Jack,’ Directed by ‘Compartment Number 6’ Helmer (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson are set to star in the romantic drama “Alice & Jack” for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4.

The series is lead directed by Juho Kuosmanen, helmer of the Golden Globe-nominated Cannes title “Compartment Number 6,” with a second block directed by BAFTA-nominated “Lilting” helmer Hong Khaou. The show is written by “Man Men” scribe Victor Levin. It is a Fremantle production in partnership with BAFTA- and Emmy-winning Me + You Productions (“I Am Ruth”), Academy Award-nominated Groundswell Productions (“The Visitor”) and De Maio Entertainment. Fremantle is handling global sales on the project.

Rounding out the cast are Aisling Bea (“Greatest Days”), Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”) and Sunil Patel (“This Time with Alan Partridge”).

Created and written by Levin, “Alice & Jack” is billed as “a love story for the ages.” An official synopsis for the show reads: When Alice (Riseborough) and Jack (Gleeson) first meet, they have a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but can they find happiness together, or will their own emotional complexities get in the way?

The show is one of the most high-profile drama launches for Channel 4 in years. Nick Lee, head of acquisitions and international at Channel 4, said “the intimacy of ‘Alice & Jack’ makes it both heart-wrenching and unmissable in equal measure. The inventive producing partners, the expert performances and the overall creative energy has resulted in something quite special.”

Riseborough was recently Oscar-nominated for the film “To Leslie,” and also stars in the forthcoming feature “Lee” opposite Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Noémie Merlant, which tells the story of WWII wartime photographer Lee Miller and will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

Meanwhile, Gleeson — known for roles in “Ex Machina” and “Star Wars” — received a Golden Globe nomination for his work in “The Patient” opposite Steve Carrell. He will next appear in the Apple TV+ movie “Echo Valley” opposite Julianne Moore.

Executive producers on “Alice & Jack” include Levin, Riseborough, Gleeson, Kuosmanen, Richard Yee and Krishnendu Majumdar for Me + You Productions; Michael London and Shannon Gaulding for Groundswell; Lorenzo De Maio for De Maio Entertainment; and Rebecca Dundon and Hilary Martin for Fremantle. Tracy O’Riordan produces for Me + You Productions.

Riseborough and Gleeson were directly involved with Groundswell in the development of the project, while Me + You Productions was responsible for production and post-production in the U.K. Filming took place in London, southeast England and Gran Canaria in summer 2022.

Riseborough said: “We unite in yearning to see evidence of real love, and, too, are soothed to share with one another the ache of its inevitable imperfection. This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy.”

Gleeson added: “The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humor. Alice and Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves – they find in each other something that they don’t have on their own. I think they’re soulmates, I think it’s bigger than just the two of them. Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile – even if it’s through the tears.”

Levin described “Alice & Jack” as a “very personal story” that he’s been working on since becoming a writer. “It was inspired by the following questions: ‘Does love conquer all? Does love conquer some? Does love conquer occasionally? What does love conquer? What conquers love?’ I don’t have the answers, but I’m drawn to the hope that the things that bond us together are stronger than the ones that would tear us apart. I’m deeply indebted to the extraordinary team that brought the story to life both behind and in front of the cameras, especially Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson, who brought ‘Alice & Jack’ to life with such tenderness, warmth and authenticity.”

Riseborough, Gleeson and Levin provided quotes for the project prior to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Christian Vesper, CEO of global drama at Fremantle, said: “Very rarely does a TV series pitch love and comedy in such a flawless combination. We’re both proud and humbled to be bringing such a smart and sophisticated drama from a team of world-class creatives at the very top of their game. Working so closely with these partners of extraordinary value and extensive experience from the very inception of this project seemed the only way to embrace this new and exciting opportunity.”

Lorenzo De Maio of De Maio Entertainment added: “This project is the result of a truly exceptional group of storytellers coming together, from Vic’s deeply touching scripts to the incredible producing team to Juho and Hong’s unique vision and the brilliant cast led by Andrea and Domhnall.”

Michael London, founder and CEO of Groundswell Productions, said: “Vic Levin’s Alice & Jack has been a dream project, an ode to true love at once passionate and prickly and full of the humour of real life. Groundswell is indebted to Andrea Riseborough, Domhnall Gleeson and Juho Kuosmanen for bringing the story to life so unforgettably and to our friends at Fremantle, Channel 4, Lorenzo De Maio and Me + You for all their hard work guiding the tone and the vision of such a singular project.”

Richard Yee of Me + You Productions said: “From the moment I read the pilot script I was swept along by the beautiful unconventional magnetism of ‘Alice & Jack.’ Vic Levin has created a series that’s funny, heart wrenching, and depicts the trials of love in all its messy unvarnished glory. Me + You Productions is thrilled to work with Fremantle and an outstanding cast and crew to bring the script to the screen and excited to be continuing our relationship with Channel 4.”

Gleeson is repped by Paradigm and The Agency. Riseborough is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Patti Felker.