AMC, Oble Developing Hungarian Revenge Period Drama ‘Fata Morgana’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks Central Europe (AMCNI CNE) and Oble Studios are set to co-produce a new revenge period drama set in Hungary titled “Fata Morgana.”

Set in Hungary in the early twentieth century, “Fata Morgana” is based on a legend – believed to be a true story – about an anti-heroine who disguises herself as a man in order to go on a killing spree avenging oppressed women.

The show – which has undertones of “Killing Eve” – centers around Victoria, who is frustrated with the physical abuse she witnesses perpetually inflicted on women by men. Vowing to get revenge, she takes on the identity of vigilante “Piperman” – blurring the lines between a feminist superhero and contemptable murderer.

Gabor Harmi has been confirmed as the showrunner on the series, which will see each episode utilize a distinct artistic approach to the story, while Zsofi Ruttkay, Gyorgy Palfi, and Gabor Papp are co-writers. Creative producers are Csaba Toth and Bela Tarr (“Werckmeister Harmonies”).

“AMCNI CNE chose Fata Morgana from several other promising scripts because we believe that in addition to our locally developed series, there is a potential in scripted reality to further enrich the palette of our original productions,” said Katalin Radóczy, VP of programming at AMCNI CNE. “The story is a true Eastern wild romance with its implied horroristic nature, yet it tackles important questions in the field womanhood, stopping abuse, or taking responsibility. Although based on a true story from the beginning of the last century, it still has relevance for the today.”

Toth said: “We are thrilled to partner with Oble to bring this Hungarian tale to life. Like our main character, we aim at challenging conventions with this story and offering a grittier, more secretive, and darker take on the Western genre. With ‘Fata Morgana,’ we want to create a captivating and thought-provoking series that pushes boundaries both visually and narratively.”

Oble’s Lydia Kali added: “’Fata Morgana’ is the fascinating, deeply engaging story of a woman fighting a violent, patriarchal society. Our anti-hero is an angel of vengeance that navigates between genders. A masculine woman and a feminine man. She’s a non-conformist that defies societal expectations and her moral duality will have viewers question their own definition of right and wrong.”

The production team are currently assembling financing partners to move into production. “Fata Morgana” is also a finalist in this year’s Content Budapest Series Pitch.