Prime Video Greenlights German Original Series With Anke Engelke, Bastian Pastewka

Anke Engelke and Bastian Pastewka will star in a new German original series for Prime Video to be produced by Bldundtonfabrik (btf).

The series is due to appear on the platform next year. Further details on the show have yet to be announced.

“Anke Engelke and Bastian Pastewka are a real dream team in front of the camera. Viewers can look forward to their first series project together on Prime Video,” said Philip Pratt, head of German originals for Prime Video.

News of the show was revealed by Pratt on Tuesday at a panel during the Berlin Film Festival about Prime Video’s international content strategy. Other speakers included head of Nordic Originals, Karin Lindström, and head of Nigerian Originals, Amazon Studios and Prime Video, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu.

The series joins a lineup of German originals that includes “We Children from Bahnhof Zoo,” “Deutschland 89” and “LOL: Last One Laughing.”

Engelke, who is best known for her comedy roles but also appears in dramas, has recently been seen in “Kurzschluss,” “Der Onkel” and “Eingeschlossene Gesellschaft.” Among her shows that took German Television Awards were best comedy for “Ladykracher” (2002) and best entertainment show for “Wer stiehlt mir die Show” (2021).

Comic actor Pastewka is best known for “Pastewka” (2005), “Der Wixxer” (2004) and “Morgen hör ich auf” (2016). At the German Television Awards, he won best sitcom for “Pastewka” and was nominated for best comedy “Fröhliche Weihnachten” (2007), alongside Engelke.