Amazon Head of Italian Originals Nicole Morganti Promoted to New Role Across Southern Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Morganti, Amazon Studios head of Italian originals, is being promoted by the streamer to the newly expanded role of head of local originals for Southern Europe encompassing Italy, France and Spain.

Morganti, who has over 20 years of experience in the Italian entertainment industry, joined Amazon Studios as head of unscripted originals for Italy in February 2019 from her previously held position of Discovery Italy’s VP of talent and productions. She was promoted in April 2020 to the role of head of Amazon originals — scripted and unscripted — for Italy.

Since joining Amazon, Morganti has led the streamer’s multi-pronged approach in Italy combining scripted, unscripted and sports content. She has launched a mix of bold scripted shows such as hit dark Mafia comedy “The Bad Guy” and young adult coming-of-age drama “Prisma,” which is about twin brothers who go against gender norms in different ways. She has also worked on the docu-reality series “The Ferragnez,” starring digital entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni and her recording artist partner Fedez; unscripted cooking travelogue “Dinner Club”; and the Italian versions of “Celebrity Hunted” and comedy show “LOL,” among other shows.

In her new role, Morganti will continue to lead Amazon Studios in Italy while supervising the Southern Europe region, where each territory will continue to have its own local lead. Maria José Rodriguez Pérez, who is Amazon head of originals for Spain, and Thomas Dubois, who holds that position for France, remain in place and will now report to her.

Morganti, who is an unscripted specialist, started out as an executive producer at MTV Italia, producing live music events and helping in the launch of MTV Spain and Portugal. She subsequently joined Sky Italia, where over the course of six years she supported the launch of entertainment channels and premium content as a commissioning editor on shows including “X Factor,” “Italia’s Next Top Model” and “Masterchef.”

Morganti then joined Discovery Italy as VP of talent and productions. In that role, she oversaw talent management, content development and original productions for free-to-air Italian channels Real Time, Nove, Dmax and Food Network, where she worked on a range of projects including “Bake off Italia,” “First Dates,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Ninja Warriors” and “Top Chef.”