BAFTA Television Craft Special Award Recipient Unveiled – Global Bulletin

AWARDS

Production head Alison Barnett has been unveiled as the recipient of this year’s BAFTA Television Craft Special Award in honor of her pioneering role as one of U.K. television’s first female head of productions.

Barnett, who has worked in television for forty years, is currently head of production at Kudos. She has worked on shows including “Doctor Who” and “The Rig.”

“I’m overwhelmed to receive this award from BAFTA,” said Barnett. “But mainly I’m delighted to receive it on behalf of all those unsung heroes who work in production offices throughout the television industry. This is a chance for them to be recognised today too.”

The BAFTA TV Craft Awards are set to take place on April 23 in London, with former “Great British Baking Show” presenter Mel Giedroyc hosting the ceremony.

APPOINTMENTS

Katy Tallon has joined Fremantle as global sustainability manager. Her role will oversee entertainment, factual and scripted production. She will report into the Fremantle Sustainability Focus Group.

FESTIVAL

Cardiff, Wales, has been named the BBC’s “City of Comedy” for 2023, with the network set to host a comedy festival there in May. The BBC Comedy Festival will run from May 24-26 with those confirmed to speak at the event including “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong and “Bad Sisters” showrunner Sharon Horgan.