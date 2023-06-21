Alfonso Cuaron’s Esperanto Head of Creative Lila Rawlings Joins Fifth Season-Backed Motive as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Lila Rawlings, head of creative: film and TV at “Roma” filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron’s U.K.-based outfit Esperanto Filmoj, is joining British independent production company Motive Pictures as an executive producer.

Rawlings’ remit at Motive will encompass both TV and film projects as the company scales its team in the wake of its first wave of productions, including the Ruth Wilson drama “The Woman in the Wall” for BBC and Showtime.

At Esperanto, Rawlings oversaw a slate of projects with Sarah Solemani, Jack Thorne and Charlize Theron and served as executive producer on “The Shepherd,” one in a series of films financed by Disney, directed by Iain Softley and starring John Travolta. Previously, Rawlings was executive producer at Left Bank Pictures where she was responsible for several projects, including “Sitting in Limbo,” a BAFTA- winning drama for BBC One and “Electric Dreams” for Amazon, Sony TV and Channel 4.

Motive, which specializes in premium drama series and feature films for the U.K., U.S. and international markets, is founded by Simon Maxwell, who was head of international drama at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 where he commissioned “Humans,” “Born To Kill” and “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” among many other shows. Motive’s commissions also include “Get Millie Black” for Channel 4 and HBO and “One Night” for Paramount+, alongside Easy Tiger.

Maxwell said: “Lila is a world-class EP of impeccable taste, who’s forged a career working with some of the most singular talents in the industry, with an international outlook that’s perfectly in sync with Motive’s ethos and ambitions. We’re so happy that she’s joining our team just as we’re ready to build on the success of our first three productions and drive our drama output towards exciting new horizons.”

Rawlings added: “It couldn’t be a more exciting time to be joining Motive Pictures. Simon and the team, together with Fifth Season, have built the company up into one of the most dynamic outfits to have emerged out of the U.K. over what have been a challenging few years. Having worked together previously, I’m happy to rekindle our collaboration and to continue to work with a range of talented writers, directors and financiers with international ambition.”