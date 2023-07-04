Alexia Laroche-Joubert Appointed Banijay France CEO

Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the well-known French producer behind some of the country’s longest-running unscripted hits, has been named CEO of Banijay France.

Taking over from Francois de Brugada, Laroche-Joubert will be spearheading the French portfolio which comprises 15 labels spanning non-scripted and scripted, and will be tasked with evolving and diversifying the pipeline, attracting new talent, identifying new areas for growth, and driving collaboration with the wider group internationally to maximise on exploitation opportunities. The appointment takes effect from Sept. 1.

Laroche-Joubert has been at Banijay since 2016 and she has served as CEO for Adventure Line Productions (ALP). She recently launched the scripted label Screen Line Productions.

Laroche-Joubert is credited for executive producing TF1’s “Koh Lanta,” the local adaptation of “Survivor” for over two decades, and France 2’s “Fort Boyard” which has been airing for over 30 years. She also reshaped the beauty contest event, Miss France, leading it to the top three most watched non-scripted shows in France in recent years.

Laroche-Joubert kicked off her career as a producer on M6’s “Loft Story” (“Big Brother”), TF1’s “Star Academy” and “Secret Story,” as well as W9’s “Les Ch’tis” and “Les Marseillais.” She also served as juror for the show “Popstars” in France. Prior to Banijay, she spent over 10 years at Canal+ Group and became editor-incChief at TF1. Before that, she was director of programmes at Endemol France under Stéphane Courbit’s leadership.

“Alexia has been a leading force for us in France for a number of years, and with entrepreneurialism and creative spirit at her core, she is the perfect profile to lead our French operations from here-on-in,” said Marco Bassetti, Banijay CEO. “Hugely respected, strategic and with a brilliant repertoire of credits, we have no doubt her experience and knowledge will be invaluable in driving the business to new heights, as we look to further diversify and enhance the offering,” Bassetti continued.

Laroche-Joubert said, “From start-ups, to well-established labels like ALP, I have led a career underpinned by entrepreneurialism and at Banijay, I’ve found a home where I can continue to indulge my creative passions.”

The executive said stepping up to lead Banijay France was the “logical next step.” “We have an incredibly strong production offering and I look forward to collaborating with the MDs and their teams to drive diversification, further format exploitation, cross-company collaboration and importantly, attract new talent.”

De Brugada, whom Laroche-Joubert praised for leaving Banijay France as the country’s “number one producer, will lead FL Entertainment’s newly created division dedicated to live events starting in September.

Named Banijay Events, the division will build on Banijay’s parent company FL Entertainment’s recent investment in The Independents, a global marketing and communications group for luxury and lifestyle brands, as well as Banijay’s acquisition of Balich Wonder Studio, the Italian entertainment group.