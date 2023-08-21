Learning Disabled and Autistic Talent to Lead New Production Company by U.K.’s Access All Areas (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. consultancy and theatre company Access All Areas is launching a new production outfit, co-led by learning disabled and autistic talent, and focused on improving learning disabled and neurodivergent representation in TV and film.

The launch coincides with a renewed drive for inclusion via the TV Access Project — a coalition of U.K. broadcasters and streamers who have pledged to support disability on and off screen — which is hosting a panel at this week’s Edinburgh TV Festival that will set out new standards for the industry. Access All Areas is joining the TV Access Project as a partner.

Launched in 2022, Access All Areas has worked with major broadcasters and streamers to improve accessibility at different stages of production, both on and off screen. Recent credits include “I Used to Be Famous” and “The Crown” for Netflix; “Ralph & Katie,” “The Cleaner” and “Holby City” for BBC; “Hollyoaks” for Channel 4; and an accessible Writers Lab with Sky Studios.

AAA’s new production company, which will be called Access All Areas Productions, launches on Aug. 23. The new outfit will work alongside streamers, broadcasters and other production companies to offer training, support and co-creation.

Its process for collaboration will include a three-step process. This includes access training for production crews, casting teams and wider TV and film staff. This training will be co-led by experienced learning disabled and autistic talent.

Also included is one-to-one creative support for talent in casting, rehearsals and on set, and in the establishment of accessible writers’ rooms to support learning disabled and autistic talent to collaborate with experienced writers.

Representation of learning disabled and autistic characters is still missing from British screens. This year’s Diamond Report detailed that only 8% of onscreen talent are disabled, compared to 17% of the working population. Representation of learning disabled and autistic talent is even smaller and not yet tracked by the industry.

Commenting on the TV Access Project partnership, Patrick Collier, executive director of Access All Areas, said: “TAP represents an exciting drive by the TV and film industry towards full inclusion of disabled talent. Access All Areas believes that, with proper training for the industry, nuanced support for talent, and meaningful inclusion in the creative process, learning disabled and autistic voices can be at the heart of this drive. Alongside our partners in TAP, we want to see real systemic change, where the inclusion of learning disabled and autistic voices becomes normalised in our culture.”