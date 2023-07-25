British Rapper Abra Cadabra’s Acting Debut ‘Trapping’ to Premiere on New Streamer The Drop, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

British rapper Abra Cadabra’s acting debut, “Trapping,” directed by Penny Woolcock (“Ackley Bridge”), will premiere on new pay-per-view streaming platform The Drop, which will launch on the same day.

The film delves into the world of “going county” or “OT” (out of town), where children as young as six, and teenagers, are groomed by county line (the mobile phone line used to take drug orders) gangs to carry and sell drugs, move far away from their homes, skip school, sleep in out-of-town “trap houses” and drug dens, keep secrets from their loved ones, and become trapped in a hopeless situation.

It follows the story of likeable London teenager Daz (Louis Ede), who sees dealing drugs as a route to easy cash to help his struggling family. As Daz becomes more involved in a county lines gang and is taken under the wing of lead member Magic (Abra Cadabra), he is coerced into moving to Margate in Kent where he is thrust into scenarios that are completely out of his hands, forcing him to do things he never imagined just to survive.

The film is timely. The U.K.’s National Crime Agency has said that areas where drugs are taken to are “reporting increased levels of violence and weapons-related crimes” as a result of the county lines trend.

The cast also includes Aaliyah Gohir, C-Biz, Femi Oyeniran, Nicky Walker and Drill group OFB, of which Abra Cadabra is a member.

The film, directed and written by BAFTA and Grammy nominated Woolcock, was filmed between economically deprived areas of London and Kent. It is produced by Fan Studios (“The Evolution of Black British Music”).

Abra Cadabra said: “The movie speaks for itself, it’s got a message behind it, it’s an insight into what you could be getting yourself into trying to go down that road. If it’s not your portion, don’t go for it. It shouldn’t be for anyone.”

Woolcock added: “I am very excited about the release of ‘Trapping,’ a unique film young people will actually want to watch. Introducing Louis Ede and the charismatic drill star Abra Cadabra with his mouthful of diamonds, this is a roller coast ride, taking you deep into a world hiding in plain sight, right there on the edges of our cities and small towns. Easy to get into and impossible to leave.”

The Drop is the brainchild of Fan Studios founders, British directors, actors and Grime pioneers, Femi Oyeniran and Nicky “Slimting” Walker. Supported by the British Film Institute, the platform is dedicated to serving minority and underrepresented audiences globally and promoting independent and upcoming talent in the British TV and film industries.

Oyeniran and Walker said “’Trapping’ transports the viewer into the traphouse in a way that has never been seen before. We’ve always taken an innovative approach to all our film releases, and the launch of The Drop continues that trend. As streaming wars take centre stage and platforms like Netflix zero in on using megastars to reach new audiences, newer talent and filmmakers will struggle to find a home for their content. The Drop provides a ground-breaking global platform that will allow them to reach their audience and deliver access to exclusive content currently unavailable elsewhere.”

“Trapping” will be available to view Sept. 15.

Watch the NSFW trailer here: