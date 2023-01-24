Abacus Media Rights, Night Train Media Launch Pre-Sales on Revelatory Series, ‘Conquistadors: The Rise and Fall’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Abacus Media Rights (AMR), an Amcomri Entertainment Company, and Herbert L. Kloiber’s Munich-based Night Train Media (NTM) are launching pre-sales this week on the dark truths series “Conquistadors: The Rise and Fall” as Content Americas and Realscreen lift off in respectively in Miami and Austin.

The launch comes after AMR took on global distribution rights in association with NTM on the six-part factual series, produced by Emmy-nominated Dash Pictures and NTM. It sheds light on the harsh truths surrounding Europe’s dramatic wave of expansion from 1492 after Colombus landed in the Caribbean.

Via reportedly lavish reconstructions, framed by in-depth analysis by historical experts from the Americas and Spain, the series will lift the lid on the reality of the nearly century-long Conquest.

The Conquistadores saw themselves as Christian warriors, bringing God’s word to the world. The reality is that the Conquest, fuelled by Conquistadors’ obsessions with gold, power and glory not only overturned the Aztec and Inca empires, themselves bloody regimes. They also decimated Indigenous populations through sometimes brutal murder and all the more enslavement and the spread of deadly disease.

Currently filming in Spain and South America and directed by Sharp and narrated by actor Christian Camargo (“See,” “The Hurt Locker,” “Twilight”), “Conquistadors” is executive produced for Dash Pictures by Daniel Sharp (“Vikings: The Rise & Fall,” “Fantastic Friends”) and Anna O’Malley (“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” “Vikings: The Rise & Fall”) and for NTM by Herbert L. Kloiber (“Vikings: The Rise and Fall,” “Rogue Agent”), and James Copp.

“Our research team has peeled back layer upon layer of untruths to reveal so much that has either been lost or hidden by history,” said Sharp. “From the widely lauded names of Columbus, Pizarro, Cortés and the myths behind the defeat of the Incas and the Aztecs. So many Indigenous people were crushed by the power of Europeans, lives and whole societies gone forever because of the determination and greed of nations relentlessly seeking more and more,” he said, drawing a parallel with the present.

Kloiber, NTM CEO and owner, added: “After the success of the thrilling documentary series on the Vikings [“Vikings: The Rise & Fall”], we are delighted to partner again with the talented team at Dash Pictures to uncover the truth of this incredible story.”

Jonathan Ford, managing director at AMR said: “We are delighted once again to be collaborating with our friends at Night Train Media, this time on the reality of the Conquistadors who rampaged through North and Latin America under the guise of Christianity.”