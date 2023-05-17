ATX TV Festival Adds Writers Strike Panels, Cancels ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Andor’ and More in Solidarity

The ATX TV Festival has made changes to their program amid the ongoing writers strike, including the addition of the WGA on Strike! panel of leading television writers. The conversation will address the key issues that writers are fighting for as they share why the strike matters to Hollywood and entertainment unions at large.

The panel will host Zoanne Clack (WGA West), Greg Iwinski (WGA East, negotiating committee), Damon Lindelof (WGA West) and Julie Plec (WGA West) and will be moderated by Beau Willimon (WGA East).

The festival has cancelled select programs, including “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the “Andor” conversation with Tony Gilroy, “Tiny Beautiful Things” conversation with Liz Tigelaar and Cheryl Strayed and the “Dawson’s Creek” 25th Anniversary Screening & Conversation.

ATX offered a note on behalf of those who cancelled their programs, saying, “These members of the WGA support and believe in their series and teams, but stand with the WGA at this time and will not be attending.”

Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson, co-presidents and founders of ATX TV, also addressed the weight of the strike on the festival, saying in a statement, “ATX TV Festival has always been a place of celebration and community. It is where important conversations are had about the history and future of television in a safe and inclusive environment. We will maintain these tenants as we believe education and conversation between both industry and consumers are needed now more than ever.”

“There wouldn’t be television without writers,” they continued. “They have always been the rock stars of our festival, and though this year will look a little different, it will continue to be a place to showcase their talents and importance. The stories and characters we care so deeply about would not exist without them, and neither would this festival.”

Additions to the festival program include the following panels and discussions: “Beyond the Page,” “Why Do You Write?,” “Queer Stories We Want to See” and “…The End.”

The ATX TV Festival Season 12 will be held on June 1-4 in Austin, Texas.