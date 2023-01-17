Drag Race Universe Channel From World of Wonder and Blue Ant Media Launches in U.S Market (EXCLUSIVE)

Drag Race Universe, a new FAST (free, ad-supported streaming) channel offering American audiences global versions of the Drag Race franchise, has launched in the U.S.

The channel offers audiences a constant stream of “Drag Race”-related programming, including “Canada’s Drag Race” Seasons 2 and 3, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” Seasons 2 and 3, the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Race Philippines Untucked.”

The news comes as World of Wonder, the production company behind the “Drag Race” franchise, expands its partnership with Blue Ant Media. Drag Race Universe offers U.S. audiences global versions of the franchise for free, for the first time.

“Drag Race Universe expands Blue Ant Media’s partnership with World of Wonder and offers a curated line-up of international Drag Race hits to U.S. audiences available for the first time on a free streaming channel,” says Jamie Schouela, president of global channels and media at Blue Ant. “Debuting first on VIZIO WatchFree+ is an opportunity to leverage the platform’s exceptional reach and grow excitement for this iconic franchise among devoted fans and new audiences.”

“It’s a brave new world in media, and we’re excited to launch Drag Race Universe and expand our partnership with Blue Ant Media,” says World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. “Drag Race Universe is an idea whose time has come; with over 400 queens, 24 international versions and counting, this new FAST channel will build on the major success we’ve already had with WOW Presents Plus in the Direct to Consumer space.”

VIZIO audiences can watch for free and find Drag Race Universe on channel 325 of the VIZIO WatchFree+ app, available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

“VIZIO is proud to be the first to bring Drag Race Universe to U.S. audiences,” says Greg Barnard, director of content acquisitions at VIZIO. “Drag Race Universe joins Blue Ant Media favorites like Love Nature, Total Crime, and Haunt TV on VIZIO WatchFree+ and allows us to expand our diverse entertainment programming for millions of VIZIO users.”

Additional international series in the franchise that will roll out on the free-streaming channel over the coming months include “Drag Race Holland,” “Drag Race France,” “Drag Race Italia,” “Drag Race Espana” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.”