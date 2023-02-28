‘White Lotus’ Star Theo James Jokes He and Will Sharpe Shot ‘Very Carnal’ Sex Scene Together

If only Theo James were not joking.

I asked “The White Lotus” star what he thinks about all the fan chatter hoping that he and Will Sharpe’s characters were going to hook up during Season 2 of Mike White’s hit HBO show.

“They cut the sex scene,” James deadpanned on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, eliciting a big laugh from his TV wife Meghann Fahy. “It began in a kind of romantic way but then it gets very carnal, but Mike decided to cut it. No, I’m joking! There was no sex scene.”

James and Fahy also revealed that they didn’t have to do a chemistry read together before they were cast. “We didn’t do any table reads either, which I loved,” Fahy said.

“We didn’t need to,” James said.

Fahy added, “It was kind of lovely to do it that way. We met for the first time in Italy.”

Meanwhile, I mentioned to co-stars Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham and Adam DiMarco that Bette Midler told me she’d love to be on the show. “She’d be great. She’d be fantastic,” Imperioli said. “She could be my girlfriend. I’m down, Mike. Me and Bette.”

Abraham quickly interjected, “She could be my girlfriend.”

DiMarco laughed, “And then my girlfriend – wait, we already did that storyline in Season 2, I think.”

Later in the evening, “The White Lotus” took home the SAG Award for best TV drama ensemble while star Jennifer Coolidge added the female actor in a drama series statuette to her trophy case.

Season 3 was officially greenlit in November but HBO and White have been tightlipped about any details. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second was in Sicily. White has hinted that the third will take place in Asia.