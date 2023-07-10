Vanna White Isn’t Just ‘Wheel of Fortune’s’ Past — She Should Be Its Future

In my earliest years, the evening didn’t end until Vanna White said good night.

I was in one of the parts of America where “Wheel of Fortune” comes on after “Jeopardy!” (the only proper order — a roughage-filled meal, then dessert). And I’d insist on staying up past the last ad break to hear the chat between White and “Wheel” host Pat Sajak for 45 seconds or so, wrapping on a sincere-sounding sendoff that gave me the all-clear to trundle up the stairs.

Why did I have to wait for the last moments with Vanna? Well, part of it was a child’s literalism: she hadn’t said good night, so it wasn’t yet that time. But part, too, was an attempt to wring out every last moment of White’s particular charm from “Wheel’s” half-hour. White — perhaps even more than Sajak, a consummate emcee of the old school — seemed to represent in one person what “Wheel” was all about. A model for an endless array of spectacular gowns and an ornament on a show whose gameplay didn’t strictly require a letter-turner as technology improved, she represented all the glamour and luxurious promise of cash prizes, free vacations and the gilded sunlight of California. And yet presenting in complete earnest, from her glee or sorrow for a contestant who won the game or who bought the wrong vowel to her utter commitment to trading pleasantries with Sajak, she was a fabulous contradiction — a quintessentially middle-American celebrity.

All of which makes the reporting — on Page Six, via the Daily Mail — that White is concerned for her future at “Wheel” an especially dispiriting piece of TV news. This follows the replacement of retiring host Sajak with Ryan Seacrest, as well as a succession drama at “Jeopardy!” that came to overtake the entire series. It also comes on the heels of reporting in Puck that White has not received a pay raise in 18 years. That alone suggests that “Wheel of Fortune” is television production of the old school in the worst sense. And if borne out, White’s fears for her professional future are only the latest sign that Sony Pictures Television, which produces both game shows, doesn’t quite understand what keeps viewers coming back.

If one were designing “Wheel” from scratch today, one likely wouldn’t include a Vanna White figure — not given that letters can reveal themselves, and her walking across the stage eats seconds that might otherwise go to adding more gameplay into the half-hour. And yet her presence speaks to a certain showmanship that’s been lost — after all, few game shows as enduringly popular as “Wheel” have been made in the years since. There’s something to its formula, and it isn’t simply the hangman-style word game. White is gifted at the emotionally intelligent gladhanding that makes television operate smoothly, and has a way, beyond the gowns and never-out-of-place hair, of accessing some core of emotion, ginning up real feeling for each of the three contestants. She in particular represented an intriguing counterbalance to Alex Trebek, on the other side of their shared hour of TV; in the best way, he could feel as though he himself were a part of the battle of wits against “Jeopardy!” contestants. White just wants everyone to win. And — just as meeting Trebek was the consolation prize for a generation of “Jeopardy!” losers — White’s nod and smile at a right answer or a lucky spin could be a win in itself.

Her ebullient good cheer has made her into a cultural icon: People know the name “Vanna White” the whole nation over. But both classic hosting modes, Trebek’s snappiness and White and Sajak’s sincerity, seem out of fashion nowadays; Trebek’s at-long-last replacements, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, are both competent but can read as disengaged, and Seacrest is the definition of a safe choice, at least as far as broadcasting style goes. Trained on “American Idol,” where he had to both celebrate Kelly Clarkson and subtly needle William Hung, Seacrest is just ironic enough, insincere in a way that won’t rankle anyone. Sajak and White made for a strong team, practiced in their rhythms, but from this vantage point, it feels as though Seacrest will need White more than Sajak ever did — to provide a tie back to the sort of big-tent, creamily good-natured show “Wheel” has always been. He will also need her to provide the show something of an emotional center. She’d have been a gifted host of the whole thing, had the producers chosen to go that way; she’ll certainly have a role to play as the show finds its feet with a new man at the other side of the stage.

After all, a game show presents three narratives in miniature, over a brisk half-hour: We must at once feel excitement for the person who ends up winning and sympathy for the two who do not. If that engagement isn’t there, why watch at all? And White, wordless until her final chat-and-farewell each night, may not still turn letters, but she’s doing heavy lifting. Nightly, she cues the audience at home to the mood in the room, and keeps a show that necessarily must end with two people bitterly disappointed feeling light. She deserves a bigger piece of the show’s financial success, given how large a part of its long-term status in the American TV firmament she’s been. And she deserves to play out her future on the show for as long as “Wheel of Fortune” is still about providing a low-stakes bit of confection at the end of the day. It’s not yet time for her to say good night.