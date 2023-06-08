Laura Benanti Leaves ‘Cruel Intentions’ TV Adaptation ‘Due to Scheduling Conflict’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Laura Benanti has left Amazon’s upcoming TV adaptation of “Cruel Intentions.”

The Tony-winner was set to appear in the recurring guest star role of Caroline’s (Sarah Catherine Hook) mother, Claudia.

“Unfortunately due to a scheduling conflict, I’m no longer able to participate in ‘Cruel Intentions,’” Benanti told me Thursday afternoon. “I’m sure they’ll find a wonderful actress to play this role.”

Benanti co-stars in the upcoming “No Hard Feelings,” the raunchy coming-of-age movie headlined by Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman. She’s also currently sharing the stage with Matthew Broderick in an off-Broadway production of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters.”

Variety exclusively reported on June 1 that the stars of the “Cruel Intentions” show will be: Hook (“First Kill,” “Impeachment: American Crime Story”); Zac Burgess (“Totally Completely Fine”) as Lucien; Khobe Clarke (“Yellowjackets,” “Firefly Lane”) as Scott; Brooke Lena Johnson (“You,” “South of Hell”) as Beatrice; Sara Silva (“The Boys,” “American Horror Stories”) as CeCe; Sean Patrick Thomas (the original “Cruel Intentions” film, “Till”) as Professor Chadwick; John Harlan Kim (“The Last Thing He Told Me,” “9-1-1”) as Blaise; and Myra Molloy (“He’s All That,” “The Bold Type”) as Annie. Jon Tenney (“The Closer,” “Major Crimes”) will appear in a recurring guest star role as U.S. Congressman Russell.

The show was reportedly picked up at Amazon in early April for eight episodes. At that time, it was reported that it could be released through either Amazon’s Prime Video or Freevee.

Previous TV adaptations of “Cruel Intentions” have been developed but never went to series. The new version of the show is written and executive produced by Phoebe Fisher with Sara Goodman. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film will executive produce. Moritz was a producer on the original film, while he and Shetty executive produced the NBC pilot. Andrea Iervolino and Monica Bacardi of Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment will also executive produce along with Bruce Mellon. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios will produce with Original Film.