TV Academy Offers Option to Cancel FYC Events As Questions Swirl Over Emmy Campaigns During the Strike

The TV Academy is giving networks and studios the opportunity to cancel their upcoming Emmy FYC events should the writers strike limit the possibility of continuing such an event.

So far, how or if certain FYC events will continue is anyone’s guess. Outlets like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney and Netflix have opened — or are about to open — major campaign activations, and those spaces are already populated with theaters for screenings, as well as crafts displays. Those events will presumably continue, but perhaps without panels — which is an option.

The Writers Guild had not commented until Tuesday on whether Emmy FYC events would be affected by a strike. But in a new FAQ on their website, the Guild spells it out. “Can I promote my project at a film festival or at a “For Your Consideration” event about the film or show I wrote on? No. You should let the company know you are prohibited from making these promotional appearances about your work until the strike concludes.”

That has caused confusion among networks, studios and writers themselves — as some have interpreted “promotional appearances” to also mean press interviews, while others note that the media covering television is not “promotional” — it’s a free and independent press. But either way, such a stipulation would include FYC panels.

In a memo on Tuesday to networks and studios, the TV Academy shared “Partner Options During the WGA Strike,” noting that networks and studios with booked FYC events could either: Proceed with the event as originally scheduled and contracted, which means “no changes to event programming or panelists, no additional communication to members is required and no additional fees incurred.”

Another option: Proceed with event as scheduled with an adjusted panel, or without panel –

screening and reception only. In those cases, networks studios can “send an additional email communication with updated panel details for a $1,000 fee.” (The TV Academy notes that the $1000 is , reduced from the standard $2,500 additional communications fee.)

Panel details could also be updated in the Academy’s event page, without paying more for a new email. “Television Academy’s weekly newsletter reminds members to check frequently for event/panelist changes before RSVP-ing/attending. Television Academy updates standard language in confirmation emails to note possible strike impact and remind recipients to check the event page for up-to-date event details. Television Academy includes and emphasizes “subject to change” note in ALL invitations and event pages (already in place).”

One final option: Cancel the event all together. In that case, fees already incurred — including invite

administration fees ($5,000) and any penalty fees ($2,500) stand and no reimbursements will be issued

Cancellation email to be sent for no additional charge/fees.

But if invitation has not been sent to members yet, all fees (administration, late fees, cancellation fees) will be waived. No additional communication is required.

According to the Academy, cancelling an event that is not yet booked (contracted) will incur no fees. The org just asks members to “release your date(s) if you do not plan to use them.”

As Variety’s Awards Circuit column mentioned on Monday. FYC panels have been taking place since early March. But with a strike, there are now a lot of unanswered questions: Would talent show up? Would that be seen as crossing a picket line?

As the WGA announced its strike on Monday night, simultaneously Apple TV+ was holding the first night of its Emmy FYC activation at Goya Studios in Hollywood. The opening evening was devoted to “Ted Lasso,” and co-creator/star Jason Sudeikis took a moment to note at how critical writing was for his show — and he commented on how surreal it was to be talking about the importance of writing and writers just as the WGA’s contract with producers was expiring. Sudeikis’ comments supporting writers earned applause from the crowd of TV Academy members; later, “Ted Lasso” star Phil Dunster (who plays Jamie Tartt) also earned claps for paying tribute to the show’s writers for “Ted Lasso’s” brilliant, in depth and nuanced” storylines. After the panel, several of the show’s stars, many of whom double as writers, noted that they had been assigned various studios to picket on Tuesday, and that they planned to be there on Tuesday afternoon.

Among upcoming events this week that may be impacted by the strike: Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” FYC event and Prime Video’s “Swarm” FYC event on Tuesday; an Adult Swim Animation Panel FYC event on Wednesday; Apple TV+’s “City on Fire” FYC event, Disney+’s “Obi-wan Kenobi” FYC event and Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” FYC even on Thursday; Netflix’s “Entergalactic” FYC event on Friday, which opens its space; Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel” FYC event, HBO Max’s “The Other Two” FYC event, Apple TV+’s “Echo 3” FYC event and Netflix’s “John Mulaney: Baby J” FYC event o Saturday; and Apple TV+’s “Five Days at Memorial” FYC event on Sunday.