‘The Bear,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Rings of Power’ Publicity Campaigns Win 2023 TPEC Awards

Publicity campaigns for “The Bear,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “Abbott Elementary” were among the winners at the inaugural TPEC Awards, a competition recognizing top publicity campaigns across television programming. The late Howard Bragman was awarded with the Ben Halpern Lifetime Achievement award for his long, impactful career in publicity.

“All these winners exemplify the creativity, hard work and relentless dedication to raising awareness of the exciting content available to viewers,” said Dustin Smith and Wendy Zocks, TPEC co-chairs, in a statement

“These awards extend TPEC’s mission to elevate and celebrate our talented members behind these publicity campaigns,” they said. “In addition, we are honored to present our first Lifetime Achievement Award to Howard Bragman, whose legacy transcends television to include impactfully helping the LGBTQ+ community.”

Here are the winners for outstanding television campaigns:

Animated Series — Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

Chris Albert, Morgan Di Stefano, Cecilia Johnson, Carol Kirksey and Steven Beydler of Disney Branded Television Publicity.

Children’s Series — DreamWorks Animation’s “Gabby’s Dollhouse”

Courtenay Palask, Seth Fowler, Aashna Moitra Serrao, Katelyn Gearan and Nayiri Nazarian of DreamWorks Animation.

New Comedy — FX and Hulu’s “The Bear”

Kristy Silvernail, Zoe Raynor and Justin Sutton of FX.

New Drama — Amazon studio’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Courtney Brown, Ellen Hughes, Derek Schauer, Holly Ollis, Ali Branch, Lorenzo Grajales, Lyndsey Miller, Mike Costello, Cooper Hagedorn, Taylor Kane, Maha Samad and Nick Gregorio of Amazon Studios.

New Unscripted Series — FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham”

Robyn Harney, Roslyn Bibby and Zoe Raynor of FX; Steve Brener and Alyssa Hankins of BZA PR.

Returning Comedy — Warner Bros. Television/ 20th Television/ABC ‘s “Abbott Elementary”

Grace Park, Celia Sacks and Sarah Teicher of Warner Bros. Television Publicity; Nicole Crawford of Disney Television Studios/20th Television Awards; and Rachel Villegas and Michaela Zukowski, of ABC Publicity.

Returning Drama — 20th Television/ NBC’s “This Is Us”

Chris Kaspers of Disney Television Studios/20th Television Studios and Natalia Desrosiers of NBC

Returning Unscripted Series — Paramount+’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars”

Michael Fabiani, Patrick Santiago and Justin Permenter and Mariana Garces of MTV Entertainment Studios; Brian Bahr and Joe Regan of Paramount+.

Multicultural Campaign — Telemundo and NBC’s “La Reina del Sur”

Claudia Franklin and Adriana Nunez-Cox of Telemundo; Etienne Hernandez-Medina, Jennifer Beccera, Aimee Thompson, Daniella Villegas, Samantha Moore, Ana Lucia Bustamante, Emily Bruno, Maria Cardona and Alexandra Correa Crespo of H+M Communications.

Docuseries/Docuspecial — Disney+ and National Geographic’s Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Chris Albert, Jennifer DeGuzman, Jennifer Driscoll and Nadia Aziz of National Geographic.

Television Movie, Limited or Anthology Series — 20th Television/Hulu’s “The Dropout”

Shari Rosenblum of Disney Television Studios/20th Television and Lauren Burnett of Hulu.