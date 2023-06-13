Paramount+ Submits ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ for Emmys Consideration (EXCLUSIVE)

The wolf pack is hoping for Emmys love.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie,” Paramount+’s adaptation of the MTV supernatural-thriller series, has been submitted for the Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding television movie, Variety has learned exclusively.

Moreover, the streamer also submitted the film in five other categories: lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie (Tyler Posey), directing (Russell Mulcahy), writing (Jeff Davis, Will Wallace, Joseph P. Genier, Russell Mulcahy), prosthetic makeup (Chris Gallaher, Adrien Morot, Erik Porn, Hailey Trifiro, Kyle Yaklin) and original music and lyrics (“Lemon” by Tyler Posey). This provides Posey, who plays the True Alpha werewolf Scott and produces the film, three chances for recognition.

An unlikely contender to receive recognition, primarily based on the Academy ignoring the MTV original series, it’s fun to see networks throw hail marys for its genre programming. This year, the TV movie race is expected to have an abundance of genre films such as comedies like Hulu’s “Fire Island” and Roku Channel’s “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” in addition to sci-fi flicks such as Peacock’s “Sick” and animated movies like another Paramount submission “Beavis and Butt-head Do the Universe.” All this comes following the animated/live-action hybrid “Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers,” which won the category last year.

Further, Paramount’s other movie submissions include “Fantasy Football,” “Honor Society,” “Jerry & Marge Go Large,” “Secret Headquarters” and “Significant Other.”

In an interview with Variety, Posey spoke about returning to his role as Scott McCall, the True Alpha werewolf and leader of the pack, after five years of sobriety, saying: “The older you get – the more comfortable you get as a person, you settle into yourself more. And that’s what I brought to Scott McCall. I’m more present. I’m sober now, and it was the first time I was in ‘Teen Wolf’ sober. I was a pothead before. I was always high. So it’s nice to be present and fully aware.”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” picks up in the present day, 15 years after the finale of the MTV series, with a new terror threatening to torment the small California town of Beacon Hills. Now an adult, Scott McCall answers the call to protect his hometown, building a team of new allies and trusted friends to ward off their deadly enemy.

Executive producers for the film include Jeff Davis, Russell Mulcahy, Joseph P. Genier, Karen Gorodetzky, Mark Burnett, Brad Gardner, Barry Poznick, Marty Adelstein, Rene Echevarria with Mike Elliott, Blaine Williams, Posey and Tyler Hoechlin listed as producers.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” is now streaming on Paramount+.