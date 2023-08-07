‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ Dominate TCA Awards; Mel Brooks and ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ Honored (FULL WINNERS LIST)

HBO’s “Succession” was a critical darling, so it’s probably befitting that the show would end its run with two final lauds from the Television Critics Assn. The 39th Annual TCA Awards — which canceled its in-person event this year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — released its list of winners on Monday, with “Succession” grabbing the prizes for program of the year, as well as outstanding achievement in drama (an award it also won in 2022 and 2020).

Other major winners included FX’s “The Bear,” which airs on Hulu. The series’ first season was honored as outstanding new program, as well as outstanding achievement in comedy. The TCA spread the wealth when it comes to individual achievements, honoring “Better Call Saul” star Rhea Seehorn in drama, and “Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne in comedy.

Also, Netflix’s “Beef” (outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries or specials) and “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (which received its second consecutive win for outstanding achievement in variety, talk or sketch) won top prizes, while Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty” was named outstanding achievement in reality.

This year’s heritage award went to “The Carol Burnett Show,” the landmark sketch series that aired for 11 years on CBS and won 25 Emmys during its run. And the TCA’s career achievement award went to comedy icon Mel Brooks, whose career began in TV on Sid Caesar’s “Your Show of Shows” and who ultimately became an EGOT with four Emmys, three Grammys, three Tonys and an Oscar.

Elsewhere, Disney+ landed wins in both of the new younger-oriented program categories, for “Bluey” (children’s programming) and “Ms. Marvel” (family programming). And PBS landed the news and information win for the doc “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”

“This was a landmark year for television, as we said goodbye to several powerhouse series while welcoming a new generation of shows and stars into this highly competitive landscape,” said Salon TV critic Melanie McFarland, who is the outgoing TCA president. “Whether established hits or first-year favorites, our honorees exemplify the strength of television and the unique depth that it allows creators to explore. Though we are unable to gather in 2023, we sincerely congratulate each of this season’s winners, and we hope to celebrate in-person in 2024.”

The TCA’s more than 200 members voted on the awards, with eligibility dates following the 2022-2023 TV season. Here are this year’s TCA Award nominees and winners:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Succession” – HBO/Max

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“The Bear” – FX

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

“The Other Two” – HBO/Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

WINNER: “Succession” – HBO/Max (2022 and 2020 winner in category)

“Andor” – Disney+

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 winner in category)

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

“The White Lotus” – HBO/Max

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

WINNER: “The Bear” – FX

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

“Barry” – HBO/Max

“Poker Face”– Peacock

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Other Two” – HBO/Max

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

WINNER: “Beef” – Netflix

“A Small Light” – National Geographic

“Black Bird” – Apple TV+

“Daisy Jones and The Six” – Amazon Prime Video

“Fleishman is in Trouble” – FX

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“The Patient” – FX

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

WINNER: “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime (2021 Winner in Category)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV (2014 Winner in Category)

“The Rehearsal” – HBO/Max

“The Traitors” – Peacock

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“Vanderpump Rules” – Bravo

“Welcome to Wrexham” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

WINNER: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix (2022 winner in category)

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO/Max (2020 winner in category)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO/Max (2021, 2019 and 2018 winner in category, and 2015 winner in news and information category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

WINNER: “The U.S. and the Holocaust” – PBS

“30 for 30” – ESPN

“Free Chol Soo Lee” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time winner in category)

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” – Netflix

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” – Hulu

“Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” – Hulu

​​“The 1619 Project” – Hulu

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING (New category for 2023)

WINNER: “Bluey” – Disney+

“Alma’s Way” – PBS Kids

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 winner in youth category)

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Eva the Owlet” – Apple TV+

“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids (2020 winner in youth category)

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO/Max (2018, 2011 and 2001 winner in youth category)

“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” – Disney Junior/Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY PROGRAMMING (New Category for 2023)

WINNER: “Ms. Marvel” – Disney+

“American Born Chinese” – Disney+

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Disney+

“Jane” – Apple TV+

“Love, Victor” – Hulu

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” – Disney Channel

“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Prodigy” – Paramount+

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

WINNER: “The Bear” – FX

“Andor” – Disney+

“Interview with the Vampire” – AMC

“Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

“Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

“Poker Face” – Peacock

“Shrinking” – Apple TV+

“The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – Paramount+

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” – HBO/Max

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm” – Amazon Prime Video

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis” – Peacock

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” – HBO/Max

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – HBO/Max

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO/Max

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

WINNER: Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” – Peacock

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC (2022 winner in category)

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” – FX

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” – Apple TV+

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO/Max

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” – Amazon Freevee

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” – FX



