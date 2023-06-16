Susan Lucci, Maury Povich to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honors at This Year’s Daytime Emmys

We still don’t know when the Daytime Emmys will take place — the kudocast was delayed this month in the wake of the WGA writers strike — but when it does, we do know that daytime icons Susan Lucci and Maury Povich will be honored.

Lucci, who famously spent years waiting to finally win a Daytime Emmy (for her long-time starring role on “All My Children”) and talk show host Povich, who recently hung up the microphone after years of paternity test reveals, will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The New York-based National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which administers the Daytime Emmys, announced the honors on Friday.

NATAS also announced its 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, recognizing “admired individuals who have made enduring contributions to daytime television.”

“We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich. Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry,” said NATAS president/CEO Adam Sharp. “We look forward to celebrating their achievements and to also recognize the Gold and Silver Circle honorees when our celebrations are rescheduled.”

Lucci starred as Erica Kane for over 40 years on ABC’s “All My Children.” After 19 nominations, she won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in May 1999. Her cedits also include Lifetime’s “Devious Maids,” the feature film “Joy,” host and narrator of ID’s “Deadly Affairs” and appearances on “Hot in Cleveland,” “Army Wives,” “Dancing with the Stars” and “Saturday Night Live.”

“I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy,” Lucci said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Povich hosted the first-run syndicated talker “Maury” from 1998 to 2022, a follow-up to “The Maury Povich Show,” which ran from 1991 to 1998. He also hosted “A Current Affair” from 1986 to 1990 and was a local anchor before that in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia. He also served two consecutive terms as president of the New York chapter of NATAS.

“I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy,” Povich said in a statement. “I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was president of the New York chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”

Last year, the Daytime Emmys lifetime achievement award went to “Days of Our Lives” star John Aniston.

NATAS previously announced that this year’s Daytime Emmys, scheduled to be telecast on CBS on June 16, with a Creative Arts & Lifestyle Ceremony on June 17, would be at a later date “pending the resolution of the strike (as well as potential other actions which may result from pending negotiations between the studios and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA).”

As for the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle, “inductees are exceptional professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades for 50 or 25 years respectively. This year’s class includes:

Gold Circle

Tanya Hart, Host / Producer, Entertainment News

Wendy Riche, Producer, Daytime Drama

Al Schwartz, Producer, Specials

Vernée Watson, Performer, Daytime Drama

Silver Circle