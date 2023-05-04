‘SNL’ Set Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge to Host Before WGA Strike Shut Down the Show Indefinitely

As the Writers Guild of America goes on strike, late-night television has been put on pause, including NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which is on an indefinite hiatus.

Multiple sources confirm to Variety that, in the unlikely event the strike is resolved in the coming weeks, “Succession” star Kieran Culkin is scheduled to take the stage at Studio 8H on May 13, with musical guest Labrinth, while “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge is set to close out “SNL’s” 48th season with Foo Fighters.

This would have been Culkin’s second time hosting following his season 47 appearance. After being brilliantly imitated by “SNL” cast member Chloe Fineman, Coolidge would have made her long-awaited debut on the show.

Former cast member Pete Davidson was scheduled to host “SNL” on May 6 with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, but NBC canceled that episode due to the WGA strike that has shut down the industry.

“SNL” is often used as a vital tool for awards campaigns, and with the TV season underway, this would have put a sharp focus on both Culkin and Coolidge’s Emmy bids.

Culkin, who plays the sarcastic and jokey Roman Roy on the HBO drama series, announced exclusively to Variety that he would be submitted for lead drama actor for the first time in the show’s four seasons. He received two previous Emmy noms for the second and third seasons of “Succession,” losing out to Billy Crudup for “The Morning Show” and his co-star Matthew Macfadyen, who plays the smarmy executive Tom.

Coolidge is coming off her first Emmy nomination and win for playing the scene-stealing Tanya on Mike White’s HBO dramedy series “The White Lotus.” She won supporting actress (limited) in 2022, but the show has since moved into the drama races. However, Coolidge has yet to announce her campaign submission after reports of her team mulling over a possible lead drama actress bid.

“SNL” will also undoubtedly be in the Emmy race after taking home 87 statuettes across nearly five decades. Most notably, it’s expected to land in the newly named outstanding scripted variety series to face off against “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” It also has a multitude of worthy guest actors that will seek attention, such as Quinta Brunson and Pedro Pascal, in addition to standout cast members like Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong in her final season.