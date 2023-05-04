Emmys Deny Apple’s Petition to Move ‘Schmigadoon’ From Comedy Series to Scripted Variety Category (EXCLUSIVE)

The TV Academy has denied the petition for Apple’s “Schmigadoon!” to move from submitting for outstanding comedy series to the scripted variety category, Variety has learned exclusively.

It had been reported that the streamer had filed an official petition to move the show into the newly titled scripted variety category where it would face off against “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” However, the news seemed to be premature, with the Television Academy confirming the petition has been denied and Apple has been notified.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Emmy predictions in all categories.

The scripted variety category is open to series with at least six episodes. It is defined as shows that are “primarily scripted, or loosely-scripted improv” and “discrete scenes, satire, musical numbers, monologues, comedy stand-ups, sketches, etc.” Last year, Netflix’s “Murderville” was denied entry into the category, then titled variety sketch series.

This seems to be the right call by the Emmys, as “Schmigadoon!” has ongoing story elements and recurring characters. The second season focuses on Melissa and Josh, now married, and parodies the musical “Chicago.”

While the sophomore season received positive reviews from critics, it will still have to fight for one of the eight spots in outstanding comedy series where two tentpole Apple series are already competing — the two-time winner “Ted Lasso” and the freshman dramedy “Shrinking.”

The musical comedy series, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, just aired its season finale on May 3, coming off its first season where it netted four Emmy noms — original music and lyrics (which it won), production design for a narrative program (half-hour), music composition for a series (original dramatic score) and choreography for scripted programming.

At least one song is in contention this time around — “Bells and Whistles,” which is sung by Jane Krakowski.

Performers are also eligible to submit such as lead comedy actors Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong, the latter is also contending for supporting comedy actress for “Saturday Night Live.”

Emmy submissions are due on May 9.