Will Sarah Snook Shiv the Competition as She Moves to Lead Drama Actress Emmy Contender? (EXCLUSIVE)

Shiv’s the boss!

On “Succession,” Sarah Snook plays the youngest Roy daughter Siobhan “Shiv” Roy, who isn’t sitting idly by while her newly minted co-CEO brothers run the media empire Waystar Royco — and neither is Snook with her Emmy chances. Variety has learned exclusively that Snook will be submitted into the lead drama actress category for this year’s Primetime Emmys, changing from her supporting bids for the three previous seasons.

“Succession” is exhibiting its finest writing, directing and acting of the show’s short history. With each new weekly episode, Snook has shined dramatically, becoming the season’s clear standout of the large, sprawling ensemble. This campaign shift could now firmly cement her as the presumptive front-runner for the most coveted television prize for acting.

On an upcoming episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast with her “Succession” co-star Kieran Culkin, he revealed his decision to submit as lead drama actor for his performance as Roman in the HBO drama. “I think this season was set up before episode three happened as Logan versus Shiv, Roman, Kendall,” said Culkin. “And then [Logan] passes, and it’s what I think the central focus of the show is — the three of them. So if I’m supporting, that would mean Kendall and Shiv are also. And to me, that doesn’t feel like that’s the show.”

It appears that Snook firmly agrees with his assertion. Variety had reported talks among Culkin and Snook’s teams about switching their Emmy submissions. Now, with her two on-screen brothers confirmed for leading bids, two sources tell Variety the Australian actor will be following suit, including Culkin during the episode recording saying: “She will. It’s not some conspiracy. Anybody paying attention, and if you watch the show, that’s what it is.”

HBO and Snook’s reps would not confirm a decision regarding her submission.

Nonetheless, five episodes into the season, Snook has demonstrated an astonishing range of emotions as the political fixer in this fourth and final season. From her heartbreaking “Daddy?” over the phone during the masterful “Connor’s Wedding” episode to this week’s “Kill List” which showcases her fiery and seemingly calculated exchange with Lukas Mattson (played by Alexander Skarsgård) — not to mention the question of whether Shiv just did a line of cocaine while 20 weeks pregnant, it’s been a wild ride.

Snook and Shiv have dominated the social media chatter following each episode, with many pundits and viewers agreeing that no matter where she submits, she’s taking home the statuette — which, shockingly, she has yet to achieve. Fun fact: she would be the first Australian to win in the lead or supporting drama actress categories.

Snook has received two previous noms in supporting drama actress for the second and third seasons of “Succession,” which she was favored to win but surprisingly lost both to Julia Garner for “Ozark,” who is not eligible this season. However, Snook has received other accolades, including taking home the Critics Choice and Golden Globe prizes in 2022 and picking up a SAG nom in lead drama actress (which is particularly telling considering SAG Awards don’t have supporting TV categories).

In addition, this move puts HBO in a viable position to follow in the footsteps of Pop TV’s comedy “Schitt’s Creek” and Netflix’s period drama “The Crown” — two shows that made Emmy history by sweeping all major categories during their respective ceremonies in 2020 and 2021.

“Succession” is considered the far and away front-runner for outstanding drama series, with Culkin and Strong among the favorites in lead actor (Cox is still TBD), Matthew Macfadyen and Skarsgård topping the supporting actor races. And now, co-star J. Smith Cameron, who plays the savvy Gerri, can make a play for her first trophy after two previous noms.

Cameron and Snook get an advantage their male counterparts don’t have — the potential of vote-splitting with their co-stars in the same race.

In lead, Snook is likely to face other beloved actors such as “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey, who, in her usual way, has showered Snook with praise on social media, most recently following the “Connor’s Wedding” episode, stating: “All of them, every single one of them, are amazing. But SARAH SNOOK this episode… my lord. Sarah Snook for the last three seasons, too. She’s incredible ❤️💔❤️”

The Hail Mary could pay off.

“Succession” airs on Sundays on HBO.