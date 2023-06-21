Pedro Pascal on ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, Filming ‘Gladiator 2’ and Blind Casting in Hollywood: ‘People Get So Butthurt’

Pedro Pascal is charming, funny and incredibly talented. His resume thus far includes notable films and television series such as HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Lionsgate’s “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

During his interview, I referenced his 2020 cover story. In that story, he said he couldn’t believe Patty Jenkins cast him in “Wonder Woman 1984” without auditioning. Then something happened that you don’t typically see. When asked what it feels like to be a role model to young Latinos, LGBTQ and Hollywood dreamers everywhere who yearn to sit in the same position he finds himself in, his usual charisma and confidence melted away.

“I want to be able to fulfill the assignment and continue to fulfill the assignment,” Pascal says as he crosses his arms like a nervous student on the first day of school. “It’s the best part. It’s not necessarily about getting an ‘A’ but understanding someone’s vision and being a scene partner for somebody. If it comes to inspiring somebody else… maybe that’s the component I’m unwilling to recognize. It can make my heart explode a little bit.”

Pascal, 48, has been on a roll.

Walt Disney / NBC Universal / HBO

Pascal has three opportunities for Emmy recognition this year. He has two lead drama actor bids in the running. One as Joel, a hardened survivor from HBO’s apocalyptic video game adaptation “The Last of Us,” and the other as Din Djarin, a.k.a. “The Mandalorian” in the Disney+ “Star Wars” spin-off series. He also has a guest comedy actor submission for his hosting stint on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

Like many in the industry, Pascal looks forward to more blind casting for films and TV.

“I think that the change is really important and that the best way to continue representation is just casting a person into a role that isn’t limiting a character to racial identity,” he says. “Especially if it’s an IP we’re familiar with or a book. People get so butthurt about this kind of stuff, but who cares? Because that’s the coolest way of moving the needle is being open about the casting in every way.”

The Chilean-born star could make history across the board. Only one Latino actor has been recognized in the lead drama actor category in the past: From 1995-1999, Jimmy Smits received five consecutive noms for his role as Det. Bobby Simone on ABC’s “NYPD Blue.” Coincidentally, Pascal appeared as a guest on a 2001 episode.

When discussing the upcoming sophomore season of “The Last of Us” and whether it closely follows the video game’s sequel installment in which Joel dies, Pascal jokingly says, “I’ll always be with you” before fumbling a Toni Morrison quote. He continues, “I don’t know. I think Part Two has more leeway. It seemed to be a different immersive experience, while things must happen for the central narrative to occur. It seems it’s a little bit more open. That means I don’t fucking know.”

As the famed “Star Wars” character who has become as beloved as almost anyone from the original film trilogy that began with “A New Hope” (1977), Pascal talks about the rumors of him not being on set. “There was limited time for me on set in the first season,” Pascal says. “It was a collaborative process of creating and establishing a physical presence based on what they needed for the character—stepping into it for the majority of season two because I wanted to. I wanted to see how far ‘little’ could go. It was cool but physically demanding.”

It’s not only about television with Pascal; his film career is equally charged, as he has always been a person who loves the celluloid form. “It was not simply an interest,” Pascal recalls about falling in love with cinema. “It was an identity [growing up with the movies, the performances].”

Pascal performed under the direction of writer and director Pedro Almodóvar, who says the “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” (1988) “changed his DNA” in his short film “Strange Way of Life.” Co-starring Ethan Hawke, the Sony Pictures Classics short debuted at Cannes to rousing notices. The romantic melodrama tells the story of Silva (Pascal), who rides a horse across the desert to visit his friend Jake (Hawke), a sheriff. What follows is a story of vengeance, intrigue, and forbidden love.

He’s also set to star in Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator 2,” which will star Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen. His role remains unknown, and he’s unwilling to spill the beans. Nevertheless, according to Pascal, there’s an Uber driver out there who might know a thing or two.