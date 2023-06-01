‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy FYC Will Hand Out Free Yeastie Boys Bagels (EXCLUSIVE)

Ch-ch-check it out: Hulu’s gotta fight… for the right… to part–ake in some Emmy FYC campaigning. The streamer hopes it has a sure shot at nominations for “Only Murders in the Building,” which is why it has partnered with Yeastie Boys to give out what’cha what’cha want (what’cha want): free food.

“Only Murders in the Building”-themed bagel sandwiches will be passed out by Yeastie Boys this weekend and next, prior to the start of Emmy voting on June 15. Of course, it’s only while supplies last, so no sleep till Brooklyn.

Here’s why Hulu says it went with bagels for this FYC stunt: “The series takes place in a typical New York apartment building and we wanted to celebrate New Yorkers’ favorite breakfast meal.”

Three of Yeastie Boys menu items have been renamed after the three lead characters in “the series: “Only Murders in the Building”: Charles (played by Steve Martin), Oliver (played by Martin Short) and Mabel (played by Selena Gomez).

Bagel & Schmear becomes “The Classic Charles” (any hand-rolled bagel and house-made schmear). Game Over becomes “Oliver’s Critically Acclaimed, SMASH HIT, Broadway Masterpiece” (scrambled egg, bacon, tomato, house-made cheddar jalapeno schmear on a hand rolled cheddar bagel). PB&J becomes “Caught Red-Handed Mabel” (peanut butter and jam on a blueberry bagel). The giveaway also includes free drip coffee.

Time to get filled. Here’s where to make some noise, root down, make some noise, shake your rump, get it together and get your body movin’: Saturday, June 3 and 10: 8428 Melrose Place (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or Sunday, June 4 and 11 at the Studio City Farmers Market, 2052 Ventura Place, (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.).

According to Hulu, the Yeastie Boys truck will be “fully skinned with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ art,” and the sandwich packaging and coffee sleeves will also be branded. Some customers will also receive a bonus promo vinyl single for “Angel in Flip-Flops,” an original song written and performed by Steve Martin’s chatacter in the show. The albums will be given away to random winners throughout both weekends.

“Season 1 of “Only Murders in the Building” received 17 Emmy nominations last year, winning three — for guest actor in a comedy (Nathan Lane), sound mixing for a comedy or drama series (half-hour)/animation, and production design for a narrative program (half-hour). The show’s second season is in contention for this year’s Emmys, while Season 3 bows August 8. Pass the mic.