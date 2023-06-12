Amazon Freevee’s ‘Jury Duty’ Plans to Pass Out Tacos to Real-Life L.A. County Jurors This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

America’s most famous juror is hitting the courtrooms to feed a few more Southern California citizens doing their civic duty. Ronald Gladden, the unsuspecting real-life star of Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty,” will join some of the show’s cast members to had out tacos this week near various Los Angeles County courthouses.

This week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, “Jury Duty” will be handing out free tacos to jurors (and well, whomever shows up at the truck) in Beverly Hills, Studio City and Venice. The taco truck Emmy FYC stunt is inspired by a scene in the show’s first episode, “Voir Dire,” when James Marsden buys tacos for the jurors “in lieu of selfies.”

“The idea for Jury Duty began with the intention to remind us that human kind has the ability to surprise and delight us, even in the most unconventional situations,” said “Jury Duty” exec producer David Bernad. “And in turn, the audience has been the one to surprise and delight us with the overwhelming support and enthusiasm for the show. We just wanted to show a little appreciation to those who have embraced our comedy series.”

Here’s where the tacos will be given out:

Wednesday, June 14: 3981 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Lunch: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, June 15: 322 Foothill Road, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Lunch: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, June 16: 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Created by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, the series follows the inner workings of a jury trial through the eyes of Gladden, a solar contractor from San Diego, who is unaware that his jury duty summons was not official and everyone on the jury aside from him, is an actor.

As Variety wrote last month, Amazon planned to submit the eight-episode inaugural season for the Emmy comedy categories, seeking recognition in over a dozen key races including acting, writing and directing.

All eight episodes of “Jury Duty” are streaming now on Amazon Freevee, with a special cast commentary edition now also available.